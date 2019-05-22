

Brayden Schenn celebrates with Jaden Schwartz and Robert Thomas on Tuesday night. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Blues are moving on to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 1970, where they will attempt to win the team’s first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Blues, who beat the Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday night, are set to face the Boston Bruins. Boston defeated St. Louis in that 1970 encounter and will try to continue their region’s extraordinary run of championship success.

The Stanley Cup finals, a seven-game series, begin Monday.

The Blues not only overcame a 2-1 deficit against the Sharks in the conference finals — including a controversial Game 3 loss — they climbed all the way up from last place in the league as the calendar year began.

St. Louis fired head coach Mike Yeo in November after a disappointing start. His replacement, Craig Berube, is a finalist for the NHL’s Jack Adams Award.

St. Louis took off with 25-year-old rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington, who got his first career start on Jan. 7 and proceeded to go 24-5. This playoffs, the Blues have seen center Jaden Schwartz score 12 goals — more than he scored during the regular season. Pat Maroon, a St. Louis native who plays for the Blues, has garnered headlines, as has the team’s victory song.

St. Louis will now meet the well-rested Bruins, who swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals and will have had 11 days of rest before the finals begin.

Boston, which has been led this postseason by goalie Tuukka Rask, enters the Cup finals in the midst of the remarkable run of sports success for the region. While the Celtics’ ouster from the NBA playoffs ended hopes of a “Boston Slam” — winning consecutive titles in the four most prominent sports leagues — the Bruins can follow directly in the championship footsteps of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. A Cup triumph would give Boston its 13th NHL, NFL, NBA or MLB title since the turn of the century.

The Bruins last won the Cup in 2011. Among the six Stanley Cups in their 95-year history was the aforementioned win over the Blues, a four-game sweep immortalized by Bobby Orr’s celebratory dive past the St. Louis net after his overtime goal sealed the championship.

