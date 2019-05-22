

Matt Adams was sidelined with a left shoulder strain. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The Washington Nationals will get an injection of power in the middle of their order, with Matt Adams coming off the 10-day injured list and hitting fifth against the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Adams will be at the center of a star pitcher’s duel — with Max Scherzer facing Jacob deGrom at Citi Field — and returns 17 days after he strained his left shoulder while diving at first base. Adams did not make any rehab appearances, with Nationals Manager Dave Martinez believing his timing is ready. Adams, a big-swinging left-handed hitter, was able to work against high velocity in the batting cage in recent days. To make room for him on the 25-man roster, the Nationals optioned infielder Adrian Sanchez to Class AA Harrisburg.

The Nationals also announced that Kyle McGowin will start Friday against the Miami Marlins in place of the injured Jeremy Hellickson, and that reliever Dan Jennings has elected to become a free agent.

Adams will make his return at first base as Ryan Zimmerman continues to recover from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. By sending Sanchez down, Washington will keep a four-man bench and eight relievers in the bullpen. The current reserves are Howie Kendrick, Gerardo Parra, Michael A. Taylor and whoever isn’t catching between Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki. That leaves the Nationals without an obvious backup shortstop behind starter Trea Turner, and Martinez said Wednesday that it would be Anthony Rendon in an emergency situation.

But Martinez knocked on his wooden desk as he mentioned this. The Nationals are getting healthier, especially in their lineup, and Martinez can’t afford to jinx it.

LINEUPS

Nationals (19-29)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Victor Robles, CF

Max Scherzer, P

Mets (22-25)

Amed Rosario, SS

J.D. Davis, LF

Robinson Cano, 2B

Pete Alonso, 1B

Todd Frazier, 3B

Carlos Gomez, RF

Juan Lagares, CF

Tomas Nido, C

Jacob deGrom, P