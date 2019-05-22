

Reuben Foster sits on a cart Monday after going down early in the Redskins' first session of OTAs. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have placed Reuben Foster on injured reserve, two days after the linebacker tore his ACL three snaps into the first session of organized team activities. Foster went down in a heap on Monday after stepping on a teammate’s foot and fell awkwardly. He pounded the ground and then wept as his was carted off the field.

The team signed veteran Jonathan Bostic in an accompanying move Wednesday to address depth at inside linebacker. Bostic, 28, was a second-round pick by the Bears in 2013 and a full-time starter for the Steelers and Colts the last two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder had 73 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season in Pittsburgh and 97 tackles and a sack with Indianapolis in 2017.

The loss of Foster has significant implications despite the fact he had never played a single game for the Redskins. Washington placed a waiver claim on Foster in November after the 49ers released him following a second domestic violence arrest. Charges were dropped in January, he was removed from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt list without being suspended and was immediately available to play.

The organization laid out a strict set of guidelines that Foster had to abide by, but was also excited to have the speedy former first-rounder in the middle of the defense. There was a vision of Foster pairing with second-year player Shaun Dion Hamilton as the starters of the present and future.

The Redskins had already released Zach Brown, their starter inside the last two seasons. Three-year starter Mason Foster remains on the roster.

“I’m just very disappointed in what happened in his first rep as a Redskin,” Coach Jay Gruden said Monday. “He runs through the gap and gets injured. We’ll just hope for the best but I was excited to see him for sure.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Reuben Foster’s torn ACL is confirmed; LB will miss entire Redskins season

Reuben Foster injury is painful for Redskins, who viewed him as a potential team leader

It’s been 20 years since Daniel Snyder bought the Redskins. Here’s a season-by-season look.