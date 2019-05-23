Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis reacts after he struck out swinging during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Baltimore lost, 6-5, and is on pace to lose 113 games this season. (Nick Wass/AP)

In the final game of their four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees went with a kinder, gentler starting lineup. Manager Aaron Boone held back Gleyber Torres and Gary Sánchez after they had combined for seven of their team’s 11 home runs in the first three games of the series, but it wasn’t an intentional act of mercy. It was just a day game after a night game.

It didn’t make much difference. The Yankees still added a couple more homers and staved off a late comeback to win 6-5 and sweep the series from the Orioles, who are on pace to lose 113 games.

Orioles starter Dylan Bundy carried a shutout into the fifth inning, but the Yankees scored in every inning from that point on. He allowed a solo homer to Clint Frazier in the fifth and a tie-breaking two-run single to Gio Urshela before leaving with two outs in the sixth. The Orioles, who failed to take advantage of a struggling Masahiro Tanaka during the early innings, erased a 5-1 deficit in the eighth as Renato Nunez launched his 10 home run of the season — a three-run shot that evened things up.

But reliever Mychal Givens walked in a run in the ninth to get the loss. Torres came up as a pinch hitter with two outs and no one on and walked. Sánchez followed him and delivered a pinch single. Givens walked DJ LeMahieu and then, on a 3-2 pitch, walked Aaron Hicks to bring home the tie-breaking run.

“I didn’t get the job done,’’ Givens said. “I think I made good pitches and they’re good hitters. . . . Things just didn’t go my way.”