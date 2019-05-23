

Despite a career year, Bradley Beal was not voted onto one of the three all-NBA teams. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

After a historic season in which Bradley Beal established himself as the centerpiece of the franchise as well as one of the best to wear a Washington Wizards’ uniform, he still fell short of one major recognition.

On Thursday, the league announced its 2018-19 all-NBA teams and Beal was not named among the top 15 players, as voted by members of the media. Though Beal received 31 points in third-team votes and 34 overall points, the most of all other players left off the team, this consolation prize will prove hollow in Washington where he marveled through 82 game appearances.

Still, the results revealed that voters could not admire Beal’s masterpiece amid the rubble of the Wizards’ season in which the team lost 50 games and fell far short of the franchise goal of making the playoffs.

As John Wall appeared in just 32 games due to left heel pain, which eventually led to an immobilizing ruptured Achilles’ tendon injury, Beal filled in the all-star void. Beal set career-high averages in points (25.6), assists (5.5), rebounds (5.0), steals (1.5) and minutes (36.9) among several other categories and early in the season, he reached the top of the franchise’s ladder in three-pointers. In February, when Beal earned his second straight trip to the All-Star Game, he passed 1,000 made threes in his career, becoming the youngest player in league history to reach the mark.

Performing as Washington’s resident iron man — he has appeared in 170 consecutive games since 2017-18, including all regular season and postseason matchups — Beal became the first player in the franchise’s 58-year history to average at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds. The other five players to reach that threshold this season (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and LeBron James) were named all-NBA.

While the Wizards’ 32-50 season sunk Beal’s chances at the individual honor, it saved the team from a potential dilemma.

With an all-NBA mention, Beal would have become eligible to receive the Designated Veteran Player Extension, commonly known as a supermax contract. The award would have prompted Wizards majority owner Ted Leonsis to make a high-priced decision on Beal’s future in Washington.

After Wall made the all-NBA team in 2016-17, which qualified him for a supermax extension, Leonsis rewarded his five-time all-star point guard with a four-year, $170 million deal. Though Leonsis went all in with Wall, the decision has limited the team’s financial flexibility. Further complicating matters, Wall is expected to miss most of the 2019-20 season, when his supermax actually kicks in, while recovering from the Achilles’ injury. Even if Wall sits out all 82 games, the Wizards are on the hook to pay his salary, although insurance will cover 80 percent of that total up to a certain amount.

On April 3 when addressing questions following the dismissal of longtime basketball president Ernie Grunfeld, Leonsis shared his vision for spending in the future. Though he did not directly address the potential dilemma with giving Beal a supermax deal, he did not fully endorse the idea in doling out big contracts just to keep players.

“I’d be willing to do whatever the right strategy is, make the right investments for us to have a great team,” Leonsis said. “I’ll also note that one of the greatest statements I’ve ever heard was from a coach that we had to fire... ‘Just because you pay them more money doesn’t make them a better player.’

“I know that whoever’s coming is a student and understands what the salary cap is, where the tax is and we will make very, very smart decisions. But we’ve proven we’re not shy in spending money,” Leonsis continued. “I just want to make sure, we all want to make sure that it’s part of a strategic plan, not to appease or try to have a sugar high of some sort.”

Leonsis no longer has that tough choice looming: either give Beal a contract that will take up 35 percent of the salary cap and escalate each year or refuse to launch back into the luxury tax with another bloated contract. Also, though the permanent position remains open, the person who will be hired as the Wizards’ next president of basketball of operations might have been forced to consider a franchise-altering trade.

If the team chose not to extend a supermax contract, Washington could have envisioned a scenario in which it loses Beal in two years, thereby likely escalating the need for a trade. Beal’s current deal runs up after the 2020-21 season; he will make nearly $29 million in that final year. As the Wizards face an immediate future without its all-star backcourt paired together, the lead basketball executive would have had to think about trading Beal to receive young assets to help in the rebuild.

That scenario is suddenly a little less pressurized. The voters helped the Wizards in that regard.

MVP candidates Antetokounmpo and Harden received unanimous votes for the all-NBA first team, which also includes Curry, Paul George and Nikola Jokic. The second team features Durant, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid. James highlights the third team along with Russell Westbrook, Kemba Walker, Blake Griffin and Rudy Gobert.