Being out with a calf injury while his Warriors swept their way to the NBA Finals had to have been a bit of a bummer for Kevin Durant. On the bright side, it has given him more time to engage in his second-most favorite activity: reacting to things people are saying about him on the Internet.

In his latest online feud, Durant has gotten into it with Chris Broussard of Fox Sports. After the Golden State star accused Broussard of lying about the nature and extent of their personal exchanges, the veteran NBA reporter fired back and asserted his credibility on the matter.

Broussard initially got on Durant’s radar on Monday, by tweeting out this hot-take-ish question: “If Warriors win title without KD, does that diminish his 2 rings?”

Appended to that tweet was one from Fox Sports Radio, passing along quotes from a recent appearance made by Broussard, in which he said, “Kevin Durant’s worst nightmare is coming true.” His overall point from that segment was that if the Warriors win it all this year while Durant is sidelined, the forward’s contributions to the team’s championships in the past two seasons will be even more discounted by those already scornful of Durant for jumping on the Warriors’ bandwagon.

Approximately five minutes after Broussard posed his question, Durant replied with a pair of his own: “I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get???”

I see a little exaggeration there buddy, my worst nightmare?? U sure that this is the worst that it can get??? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 20, 2019

The Warriors’ Andre Iguodala responded to Durant’s tweet by profanely offering words of support for his teammate. Another Twitter user seemed less supportive, telling Durant, “calm down we know you’re sensitive,” to which the forward replied, “U right, lemme chill before my sensitivity flare up.”

However, Durant wasn’t quite ready to chill Wednesday, when he saw another tweet related to his new nemesis. This one showed Broussard saying on FS1′s “Undisputed” that he and Durant have occasionally “texted for two, three hours straight.”

“Cap cap cap,” Durant said about that claim, repeating a slang term for lying. He added that Broussard didn’t even “have my number.”

Cap. Cap. Cap cap cap....u don’t have my number mannnnn https://t.co/uJhQjR74Zr — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 22, 2019

Durant’s accusations of dishonesty were too much for Broussard to let go without comment. First he tweeted back at Durant that the latter was focusing too much on his reference to texting, and that direct messages via social-media platforms amounted to “the same thing nowadays.”

“Don’t act like I’m lying,” Broussard added.

He then shared a video several hours later, on Wednesday evening, in apparent reaction to demands from others online that he post images of some of the direct messages to prove he wasn’t lying about them. Broussard claimed that he had over 60 direct messages from Durant via Twitter and Instagram, dating back to February 2018, many of which were part of “conversations initiated by KD himself.”

“For those of you wanting me to publish these DMs, it’s not going to happen,” Broussard said to the camera in his video. “Out of respect for KD, those texts will remain private.”

Broussard began his video by saying, “I like and respect Kevin Durant and am not trying to continue a Twitter beef with him. However, he did challenge my credibility, and I must respond to that.”

On @kdtrey5 situation:



In the past year, I have 60+ IG & Tw DMs from KD, mostly from 3 convos initiated by him spanning 5+ hrs each.



I won’t expose them out of respect 4 KD & others I text with.



I will continue to love, respect & pray for KD - & objectively analyze his game. pic.twitter.com/PBJwG67YKa — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) May 23, 2019

As of this writing, Durant had yet to reply to Broussard’s video, but given his tendencies, it might only be a matter of time. Alternatively, the reigning two-time Finals MVP could go back to chirping at Warriors fan accounts, as he did while the rest of his team was in the midst of a four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals (H/T Deadspin).

One Instagram-based account asked its followers what they thought of comments made by Portland’s Seth Curry, who said last week that the Warriors “move around faster when [Durant is] not out there.” He added, “They’re definitely not a better team, but they’re harder to guard.”

The account asked, “Is Seth Curry speaking facts?” Durant, who has been out since injuring his calf during Game 5 of Golden State’s second-round victory over Houston, replied, “Hell no.”

Presumably, Durant was denying the validity of asserting that the Warriors are “harder to guard” without him, rather than taking issue with the premise that they are “definitely not a better team” in his absence.

In any event, a couple of days later, after Golden State took a 3-0 series lead against the Blazers, Durant chastised a Warriors fan who crowed that a comeuppance was in store for the “doubters and haters” who supposedly questioned whether Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green could win playoff games “without KD.”

Durant told the fan that his comments were “very divisive,” telling him‚ “let’s celebrate this win as [Warriors fans]." In his reply to the post, Durant wondered what the “[f-bomb]” was “wrong” with the fan.

In the past, Durant has been widely suspected of using “burner accounts,” social-media accounts that he controls anonymously, to clap back at critics, be they nationally known reporters or simply average people sharing their opinions with other Internet denizens. However, he has also been more than willing to use his verified accounts to similarly engage in ways that some have suggested are beneath him, or at least not worth his time.

Durant, though, is as much a fan of basketball as he is one of its foremost practitioners, and as with many fans he is very much plugged into the hoops discussions taking place online. It’s just that some of those discussions are about him, and as he has repeatedly shown, he is sensitive to criticism.

In one 2018 episode, Durant replied to a teenager who used his Instagram account, one that had accumulated tens of thousands of followers, to declare that the Warriors star was an “elite” player who nevertheless could not “elevate a team” in the manner of Curry or LeBron James because of his “playmaking/leadership deficiencies.”

"Bruh go sweep ya dorm room, u don’t know hoops. Stop tagging me in this trash,” Durant told the teen, Kalyb Champion.

The 10-time all-star apparently wasn’t content to leave it at that, though. He began having a private exchange with Champion, using direct messages, some of which were captured as images and shared online.

“Y’all got people thinking that since I get buckets in the nba I’m too big and famous to be a black man at 7pm on a Tuesday, scrolling through Instagram,” Durant was shown to have told Champion. " … I like Instagram. I like basketball. you GOTS to be trippin if I’m not gonna chime in every here and there."

KD out here beefing a high schooler in the DMs. 😶

[Via Instagram/bucketscenter] pic.twitter.com/vnTdCJLlzu — theScore (@theScore) July 11, 2018

In a subsequent essay for The Guardian, Champion said of Durant, “I appreciate that he acknowledged what I had to say, but didn’t like the way he went about taking personal shots at me.” However, he claimed that Durant got back in touch with him, after the published exchange, and they apologized to each other.

“We then had a casual conversation about basketball, and I was able to pick the brain of one of the greatest talents in the sport,” Champion wrote. “I will never forget the experience and I realize all the opportunities this opens for my basketball analysis career moving forward.”

In Broussard’s case, he hasn’t needed Durant to open any professional doors for him, but thanks to the forward’s penchant for online clap-backs, he has been given some terrific material for his TV and radio appearances.

“After all of this, I will continue to love, respect and pray for Kevin Duran — and objectively analyze him as a basketball player,” Broussard said Wednesday in his video. “See you on ‘Undisputed,’ tomorrow morning.”

