Ryan Zimmerman remains on the injured list, but he’ll get to add another bobblehead of himself to the collection he displays in his home office after Washington’s Memorial Day weekend series at Nationals Park. Don’t worry; Zimmerman, who is recovering from plantar fasciitis, won’t have to wait in line to receive his Captain Zimmerman bobblehead, which will be given to the first 10,000 fans through the gates on Saturday when the Nationals celebrate Marvel Superhero Day.

“Ryan’s family gets super excited about these bobbleheads every year,” Heather Zimmerman, Ryan’s wife, said in a phone interview this week. “I think it’s awesome that they switched it up and went with this superhero design, something a little more fun and creative. My girls are pumped about it. They think if Daddy is Captain America, they’re like Wonder Woman. It’s Ryan’s 14th year playing, so it’s kind of like, ‘How many Ryan Zimmerman bobbleheads can you do and still make people want them?’"

The Nationals, who could use a superhero or two to rescue them from a sinking season, are about to find out. Saturday’s figurine, which depicts Zimmerman in Captain America’s uniform and wielding the First Avenger’s familiar shield, is his sixth stadium giveaway bobblehead since 2008.

[Nats Manager Dave Martinez kicks dirt on home plate, spikes cap after getting ejected]

“He’s definitely going to have to expand onto a new shelf because they’re getting a little crowded,” Heather said of Ryan’s collection, which also includes bobbleheads of former teammates such as Chad Cordero, Michael Morse, Jayson Werth and Bryce Harper. “I think it’s really awesome that they did the Captain Zimmerman one this year. It’s a nice honor, recognizing that he’s been on the team for as long as he has, and recognizing what he’s done for the team.”

In addition to the bobblehead, the Nationals Park scoreboard will feature Marvel graphics and Screech will don a Marvel costume for Saturday’s game. The bullpen cart will receive a Captain America-inspired makeover and Nationals fans can eat their feelings with several Marvel-themed food items, including Hulk nachos featuring green tortilla chips at Cantina 202 stands (Sections 129, 216 and 314) and Thor’s short rib hammer at Old Hickory in Section 224.



The redesigned bullpen cart for Marvel Superhero Day. (Nationals)

Saturday’s giveaway caps an exciting couple of weeks for the Zimmermans, who on May 13 held their 10th annual “A Night at the Park.” This year’s event raised more than $300,000 for the ziMS Foundation, which Ryan founded in 2006 to support finding a cure for multiple sclerosis. Zimmerman’s mother, Cheryl, was diagnosed with the disease in 1995. While “A Night at the Park” will remain the foundation’s primary benefit event — there’s a clause written into Zimmerman’s contract that allows him to use Nationals Park for a personal reason once a season — Heather said she and Ryan hope to start holding smaller events in the D.C. area throughout the year.

A decade of Night at the Park! That’s how you do it. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us! Another $300K raised for #multiplesclerosis research. On our way to finding a cure. @zimsfoundation #ANATP (📸: @paulkimphoto) #fightMS pic.twitter.com/Y2fm2RFeYD — Heather Zimmerman (@HeatherZiMS) May 14, 2019

