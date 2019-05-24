

Nick Kyrgios, hater of clay. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios made clear his opinion of the French Open earlier this week in an Instagram video posted from Wimbledon, where he was practicing with Andy Murray.

“The fact I am here now and then have to go to Paris in a couple of days. . . . French Open sucks compared to this place. Sucks,” Kyrgios said. “Get rid of the clay, man. Who likes the clay? It is so bad.”

Thankfully for him, Kyrgios won’t have to worry about the clay courts of Roland Garros: On Friday, the world’s 36th-ranked men’s player withdrew from the French Open, with his agent telling the BBC that he’s been “wiped out” by some sort of bug he picked up earlier this week.

At the Italian Open last week, the always-volatile Kyrgios went on a racket-smashing, chair-throwing tirade before leaving the court for good during a match against Norway’s Casper Ruud.

In an Instagram post, Kyrgios said his “emotions got the better of me,” but maybe — just maybe — it was the clay that set him off.

Crazy scenes in Rome.



Nick Kyrgios channels his inner Bobby Knight, throws chair, is disqualified. #ibi2019 pic.twitter.com/te5Kkz6e8v — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 16, 2019

The ATP fined Kyrgios and docked him rankings points, but he was not suspended and was scheduled to face Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the French Open first round.

Last week’s incident in Rome was far from the first blowup for Kyrgios, who never has made it past the third round at Roland Garros. During a 2015 Rogers Cup match against Stan Wawrinka, Kyrgios said out loud that another player had slept with his opponent’s girlfriend and accused Wawrinka, then 30, of having relationships with much younger girls. In October 2016, Kyrgios received an eight-week suspension after berating a spectator and admitting during a Shanghai Masters match that he was intentionally not trying to win. He also has received fines for swearing and other unsportsmanlike conduct at all four grand slam events.

Plus, in 2017, Kyrgios admitted that he “probably” had tanked in eight tournaments, saying that he rather would be “doing something else than play tennis” at those events.

“Some days it’s fun to play but sometimes I’d rather be doing something else,” he said. “When I’m on the road there are times when I find the motivation tough. I don’t like the long trips, I dread them. I hate the traveling.”

And the clay.

