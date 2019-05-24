

The Washington Redskins will open training camp July 25 in Richmond for the final stretch of summer practices before the season begins.

The team announced the schedule, which features 13 dates and 22 workouts, on Friday afternoon. Fans are able to attend all 22 sessions, with Fan Appreciation Day being held Aug. 3. Admission is free and fans can register online starting June 1.

The team has been discussing the possibility of having joint practices with another team at some point during training camp, but the schedule doesn’t seem to line up to make that possible. The New York Jets traveled to Richmond for joint practices last season.

Washington is one of the teams eligible to have its training camp taped by HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” which chronicles one team’s preseason practices every year.

The camp is held at the Bon Secours training center, which opened in 2013 with a $10 million price tag. Nine of the dates are scheduled to have a morning practice followed by a late afternoon walk-through.

The Redskins begin their second stretch of organized team activities Tuesday and start three days of mandatory veteran minicamp on June 4. The final session of OTAs runs June 10-12.

The first preseason game will take place on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 8. The regular season kicks off Sept. 8 on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

