

Aaron Rodgers watches the Bucks play a second-round playoff series against the Celtics. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Fans at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Thursday bore uncomfortable witness to a dispiriting defeat. Oh, and the Bucks also lost a crucial home playoff game to the Raptors.

While that 105-99 result in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was unfolding, though, another contest took place. And just as Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to come through for his adoring supporters, so did another Wisconsin sports deity.

That would be Aaron Rodgers, who has become a familiar figure at Bucks games and has, in fact, purchased a minority stake in the team. Unfortunately for the Packers quarterback, he was the one getting owned in a midgame beer-chugging contest.

Of course, Rodgers would probably describe it as a mere beer-consuming demonstration, but in any event, it went about as well for him as the playoff game did for the Bucks. In fact, it’s fair to ask: Which was the worse loss?

If Toronto goes on to take the series and reach the NBA Finals, then the Bucks will surely have suffered the more stinging defeat. However, at least Antetokounmpo and Co. will have an opportunity to ultimately prevail by rallying from a 3-2 deficit.

It’s harder to see Rodgers ever proving superior at downing beers to Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, who was also at the Bucks’ arena Thursday and showed his quarterback how it’s done.

That’s right, Bakhtiari pounded three beers in approximately the same amount of time it took Rodgers to not quite finish a not-full cup. In fairness, the offensive tackle is eight years younger and weighs about 100 pounds more than Rodgers, but it was a decidedly glass-half-empty moment for the two-time NFL MVP.

In retrospect, Rodgers would have been better off playing the “Gosh darn it, I’d love to also chug a beer but I just don’t happen to have one” card, as he did with Bakhtiari during a Bucks playoff game last month.

Yet another Wisconsin sports hero, Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, also attended that April game, and wouldn’t you know it he was back at Fiserv Forum on Thursday. Yelich was seated next to Bakhtiari, which may have put more pressure on him to perform, but the 2018 NL MVP showed he can chug as well as he can slug.

What is happening?! Christian Yelich joins in on the chug-off. Aaron Rodgers just shakes his head. #content #Packers #Brewers pic.twitter.com/TnU5YvjzqV — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 24, 2019

It simply hasn’t been a good stretch for Rodgers when it comes to Bucks games and episodes involving alcoholic beverages. Many observers felt he did not come off well earlier this month, when a fan seated behind Rodgers and his girlfriend, former racecar driver Danica Patrick, bought her a drink.

When Danica Patrick wants a drink, you get her and her friend a drink. This guy making power moves pic.twitter.com/ojj112YaDk — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) May 9, 2019

If you’ll recall, though, Thursday’s debacle was described at the outset of this essay as a “dispiriting defeat.” To judge from a tweet sent by Rodgers just after he showed he wasn’t about that chug life, the problem was actually a lack of spirits, specifically Scotch whisky.

Shots fired! Bucks fans would undoubtedly cheer raucously at the sight of shots actually consumed by Rodgers, particularly if that happened at a Game 7 in Milwaukee after their squad handled its business in Toronto. In the meantime, Bakhtiari showed Thursday that he was ready to take on all comers.

HE'S NOT DONE!! 🍻



This time @DavidBakhtiari has a chugging competition with a fan!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/GfxFMnfpHX — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 24, 2019

For his part, Rodgers can console himself by noting that he got trounced by a hulking offensive lineman. As for Yelich, well, any baseball player has probably also played some softball, and everyone knows softball games are just excuses to swill beer, right?

Getting one-upped by another NFC North quarterback, though, could be harder to stomach. The Lions’ Matthew Stafford did those honors Thursday, taking the opportunity to pull one ale of a troll job.

Matt Stafford had to show Aaron Rodgers how to chug a beer properly 😂



(via kbstafford89/IG) pic.twitter.com/Etw2w7QwjT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2019

Patriots fans could also revel in Rodgers’s misfortune. Their golden boy demonstrated last year that, when challenged to chug a beer on national television, he could raise a glass as easily as a Lombardi Trophy.

TONIGHT: Tom Brady doesn't usually drink beer, but when he does... pic.twitter.com/xGWdnlhJOR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

But hey, did Tom Brady or Matthew Stafford get a cameo on “Game of Thrones”? Well, no one seems quite sure where Rodgers actually appeared, so who knows, maybe there was another quarterback or two in his scene.

What seems more certain is that Rodgers won’t be listed as the pound-for-pound champion, as it were, of the NFL anytime soon. His effort at chugging a beer went even worse, if that’s possible, than the Bucks’ attempt to win Game 5, and Milwaukee fans can only hope that to see better performances, from all parties, going forward.

