

When the Bruins won the Eastern Conference, it gave Boston yet another reason to celebrate. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In early 2002, a time before once-in-a-lifetime celebration became farcically routine in her city, Cindy Brown could only calculate and hope. Mayor Thomas Menino entrusted her, as CEO of Boston Duck Tours, to provide transportation for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, the first event of its kind Boston had experienced in 15 years. The Patriots would ride through Boston on Duck Boats, big-wheeled, amphibious crafts previously the provenance of tourists and largely unknown to the rest of the country.

“We didn’t know what we were doing,” Brown said. “We threw it together with our best guesses.”

The boats have become ubiquitous symbols of Boston’s sporting dominance this century, joyous for New Englanders and sickening for the other 44 states. Brown and her staff do not have to guess anymore. They have learned the most efficient routes, the method to maximize sponsorship dollars, even the best way to handle an inebriated football player climbing on to the bow.

Brown and Boston Duck Tours have planned 12 parades in the past 17 years, a staggering run that has conditioned them to always be thinking toward the next one. Brown saw Boston’s mayor, Marty Walsh, at a function recently. “We haven’t had a parade in six months,” he told her. “We got to get on that.”

On Monday night, the Boston Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals. A driver in Boston this past week might have encountered the billboard local ticket broker Ace Ticket posted, reading in block black-and-gold letters, “End The Drought! 104 Days Since Boston’s Last Championship.”

What can Bostonians do anymore, in the face of their good fortune, but laugh? If the Bruins defeat the Blues, Boston will become the first city since Detroit in 1935 – a decade before the NBA came into existence – to hold three major titles at once, joining the Red Sox and Patriots as current champions.

Taken alone, the past seven months would be enough to make Boston rejoice and the rest of the country want to puke. Taken in context, this is an incomprehensible culmination to a giddy century. Since 2001, Boston’s teams have won six Super Bowls, four World Series, one Stanley Cup and one NBA championship.

In American professional sports, the 21st century has belonged, in the words of venerated Boston Globe sports columnist Bob Ryan, to “a city that so readily wallowed in self-pity.” Before 2001, the Patriots were a joke, the Red Sox were cursed, the Celtics were adrift and the Bruins were skinflints. The failures of their sports teams, so passionately followed and so consistently disappointing, seeped into the city’s psyche.

“For years we suffered from an inferiority complex to New York regarding sports and championships,” Ace Ticket CEO Jim Holzman said. “These are now the good old days for Boston. We have taken over as title town in America. … Once that curse was lifted, it’s been a different place to live. That complex – ‘we’re never gonna win, we’re second best’ – that’s gone.”

In early winter, as the Patriots ramped up their latest Super Bowl pursuit, Ryan was talking to his autistic grandson, Jack, a high-functioning 19-year-old who had come late to sports fandom. Jack told him he didn’t want any more Boston teams to win, because watching all the titles had worn him out.

“In other words, Jack,” Ryan replied, “you’re suffering from Championship Fatigue Syndrome?”

And now?

“He’s making an allowance for the Bruins,” Ryan said.

Before the Patriots won their first Super Bowl, Boston’s four major sports teams hadn’t won a championship since the 1986 Celtics’ triumph. The longest Boston has gone without a title since came between the 2008 NBA Finals and the 2011 Stanley Cup, a span one day shy of precisely three years. In one seven-year stint, all four teams won a title.

And, somehow, 2019 could be the most delirious year yet. Before the Milwaukee Bucks dusted the Celtics out of the conference semifinals with four straight victories, Boston fans openly spoke of the potential for a Boston Slam – holding all four titles at once.

“We know people hate us,” Ryan said. “We know the national joke this has become, the national talking point among sports fans of America this has become. It’s the point where, ‘Bring it on.’ You can’t get any worse, in terms of mocking us and being envious of Boston.

“Can I speak for everybody? No, of course not. I’m sure a minute percentage of the population thinks that we truly deserve this. I’d like to think that’s a very small percent of the population. I hope that rational people truly appreciate how abnormal this all is, and how lucky they are.”



Tom Brady riding a duck boat has become a frequent sight. (Michael Dwyer)

The spate of titles has seemed to compound the intensity of Boston’s fandom rather than dull it. More than 1 million people attended the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, Walsh said in a phone interview, the largest crowd for a championship celebration since at least 2014. This week, the Bruins charged $20 for tickets to watch an intrasquad scrimmage. TD Garden sold out.

Holy hell. My sis-in-law is at the Bruins “pre-Cup scrimmage.” Check out this attendance. pic.twitter.com/1YD8qO9wfj — Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) May 24, 2019

Longtime observers have noticed a generational difference in how Bostonians process the city’s success. Fans in their mid-30s and older experience the titles with a sense of surrealness. How could the Patriots, a laughingstock through much of their history, have set a new standard for excellence? How could the Red Sox, for so long a source of torture, have captured four World Series after winning none for 86 years?

Fans in their 20s know only what it is like to watch contending teams who usually hoist banners and trophies. A Bostonian born in Tom Brady’s rookie season would now be 19 years old.

“The fact is, if you’re a high schooler here now, you’re spoiled,” Boston Sports Museum Curator Richard Johnson said. “You don’t maybe know as much about history, because the recent history is so glorious. You’re not thumbing back through heartbreaking losses and woulda, coulda, shouldas. It’s more the litany of triumph.”

“The generation of 21st century young people,” Walsh said, “they’ve never had to agonize.”

The self-pity Ryan referenced still surfaces in different forms. Most cities can foster an us-versus-them mentality at certain moments, but in Boston it is hardwired. A large swath of Patriots fandom has developed a persecution complex, believing the league’s resentment of their success led to a series of invented scandals and unjust punishments. Walsh, the mayor, described the Patriots as the underdog in the last Super Bowl, even in the face of recent history, the presence of Brady and Bill Belichick and bookmakers making the team a slight favorite by kickoff.

Bostonians are quick to point out the Bruins won the Eastern Conference without the benefit of a star player, with complete team effort, even while Tuukka Rask is playing like the best goalie in the world and Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara are likely Hall of Famers. More than one Bostonian mentioned the unlikelihood of the Red Sox winning the World Series with Alex Cora, a rookie manager; the team won 119 total games with the game’s highest payroll.

Those moments have not changed the DNA of Boston sports fans, for whom criticism is part of the experience. Complaining carries a perverse kind of joy for a portion of the fan base, no matter how obnoxious it is to outsiders. A sixth Lombardi trophy won’t stop Sully from Revere from calling into WEEI and savaging Kyrie Irving or nitpicking Bill Belichick’s draft record.

“It’s insane, the thought of three championships in one year,” Holzman said. “But it’s like the kid who comes home with a report card with three As, and your parents ask why you got a B in the fourth class. It was like, ‘Oh man, I can’t believe the Celtics didn’t win as well!’ They made it to the final eight teams. Many cities would love for that to happen.”

The past five years have seen a subtle but fundamental shift in the relationship between the teams and the city. The 2013 Boston Marathon bombing happened early in baseball season, and the Red Sox carried the Boston Strong banner all summer and through fall, when they won the World Series. Famously, David Ortiz declared in an on-field speech, “This is our f------ city.” Players constantly referenced how the city’s response to the attack motivated and inspired them. The season permanently deepened an already potent connection, not just with the Red Sox, but with all the town’s teams.

“They really got the city through a difficult time,” Walsh said. “It took on a whole different life. They’re such an embedded part of our city, and they always have been. It just seems like in the last decade, it’s even more.”

At some point, Boston’s ludicrous run will stop and the idea of Championship Fatigue Syndrome – “CFS,” Ryan said, laughing – will fade into history. It could take decades for the past 18 years in Boston to be placed in appropriate perspective. This week, before the puck dropped on a possible third title within a year, Johnson, the sports historian, imagined what that future perspective might be.

“They’re gonna be saying in the greatest sports city on the continent, possibly the planet, we had our greatest year ever,” Johnson said. “And that’s saying a lot. It really is.”