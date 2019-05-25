

Caroline Steele (11) celebrates her goal against the Northwestern Wildcats with teammates during Maryland's national semifinal win over Northwestern Friday night. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

As Maryland’s 25-13 win Friday over Northwestern in the NCAA national women’s lacrosse semifinal game neared its end, goalie Megan Taylor returned to the Terrapins’ sideline with a couple of minutes left on the clock. She and the Maryland defense hadn’t conceded a goal in more than 15 minutes, allowing the offense to power ahead and break program records.

Maryland hadn’t scored this many goals since 2004, while the defense did its part in slowing the usually dominant Northwestern attack. The Terrapins greeted Taylor, their four-year starter, with praise as her backup headed to the net to close out the win. With Maryland now set to face Boston College in Sunday’s title game, Taylor just thought of how she has another 60 minutes to play.

“That's all we want,” Taylor said. “Throughout the whole season and my four years, I always wanted to play the 22 or 23 games. Last year, we came up a little short. The seniors didn't get to wear the Maryland uniform the one last time. Now we do. We've just got to take it all in.”

This will be the third straight year that Maryland finishes its season with a game against Boston College. The Terps beat the Eagles to win the 2017 title, and Boston College got its revenge last year, edging Maryland in the semifinals to end the Terps’ five-year championship game streak. Maryland has won four national titles under Coach Cathy Reese, while Boston College will play in its third straight title game, in search off the program’s first national championship.

The Terps played plenty of top opponents all season but not Boston College, which held the No. 1 spot on the NCAA’s Inside Lacrosse poll for much of the year. The two programs stood as the last remaining undefeated teams in the country until the Eagles lost to North Carolina in the ACC championship game. Maryland would then lose a week later to Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game, and in the Final Four, both schools had rematches of those conference championships and reversed the results.

When Boston College defeated Maryland in the NCAA tournament last year, the Terps had a 6-2 lead that the Eagles quickly erased. In Friday’s semifinal, Boston College relied on a similar rally. The Eagles slipped into a 6-0 hole against North Carolina before storming back to eventually win in double overtime.

Maryland’s semifinal didn’t end until about 11:30 p.m. Eastern time, after the first semifinal pushed back the game’s start. Then, just as the Maryland and Northwestern players stood ready on the field for the opening draw, a malfunctioning shot clock tacked on another 25-minute wait.

“It’s late, we’re tired, but wow,” Reese said around midnight. “That was a heck of an effort from my team tonight.”

At that point, she hadn’t thought about Boston College, the team the Terps would face about 36 hours later. But Reese said the plan is still to focus on her own team, just like after its lone loss of the season. That 16-11 defeat, a game in which Maryland felt it didn’t play to its potential, prompted the staff and players to reevaluate themselves.

Since then, Maryland has controlled its opponents in the NCAA tournament, winning 17-8 against both Stony Brook and Denver in the first two matchups and then overwhelming Northwestern on championship weekend. Heading into the final, Maryland has won its tournament games by an average of 10 goals.

Against Northwestern, players delivered on both ends of the field. Taylor recorded 14 saves while nine different Terps scored, including senior defender Julia Braig.

“You really need everyone to step up — your role players, everyone — in order to win a game like this,” Northwestern Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said after her team fell to Maryland. “We didn't do that, and they really did that. You can see it by their stat sheet. A defender had her first goal of her career. That's making plays. That's everyone stepping up. They're a tough team to beat when everyone shows up.”

As North Carolina and Boston College battled in overtime before the start of Maryland’s game, fans packed into Homewood Field on the campus of Johns Hopkins. The announced crowd of 8,508 stands as the sixth-highest attendance in NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament history.

Brindi Griffin, the junior attacker who scored a career-high six goals against Northwestern, said Reese reminded the team to look around and enjoy playing that type of game less than an hour from campus.

On Friday, Reese recorded her 300th career win, with the chance for another key accolade on Sunday in the championship. Reese first joked the milestone means she’s getting olderbefore praising the players who have come through this powerhouse program, one that has made competing for titles the norm.

“To think back over the years when you play for the University of Maryland, our goal is to compete for championships, to be in the Final Four,” Reese said, “to try to keep pushing forward to be the best we can each year.”