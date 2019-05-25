

Jen Giles (5) celebrates her goal with teammate Brindi Griffin during Maryland's 25-13 win over Northwestern on Friday night in the NCAA women's lacrosse semifinals at Johns Hopkins. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Earlier this month, on this same field at Johns Hopkins, Northwestern pushed Maryland into an early hole and forced the Terrapins to swallow their first loss of the season in the Big Ten championship game. The only solace the Terrapins took from that defeat was the knowledge that they didn’t play to their potential.

The teams met again Friday. The stakes were higher — a trip to the NCAA championship game to the winner — and the Terrapins showcased the very best version of themselves by dominating the Wildcats, 25-13.

Maryland (20-1) advanced to meet Boston College (21-1) in Sunday’s final. The game is a rematch of last season’s NCAA semifinal, when the Eagles upset top-seeded Maryland, 15-13.

[For Terps goalie Megan Taylor, 'there's no time to be stressed']

The Eagles survived North Carolina in a thrilling double-overtime win in Friday’s first semifinal, 15-14.

Maryland will be seeking its fifth national title under Coach Cathy Reese, who notched her 300th career win as her team put on a stunning defensive display against the Wildcats, holding them scoreless for the final 19 minutes. The Terrapins, playing in their 11th straight Final Four under Reese, closed the game with nine straight goals and put up their highest scoring game since Reese took over the program in 2007. The 25 goals were the most in the school’s NCAA tournament history.

Maryland grabbed a five-goal lead late in the first half, but the Wildcats put on a burst after intermission to trim Maryland’s advantage to two. Then Maryland’s defense found another gear.

[Maryland moves to meet recommendation made in wake of death of Jordan McNair]

Maryland goalie Megan Taylor, the Tewaaraton Award finalist who has the second-best save percentage in the nation, tallied 14 saves to stymie the Northwestern offense that averages 17.65 goals per game. In the team huddle after the game, the players chanted Taylor’s name.

Throughout the game, Brindi Griffin helped spark the Terrapins’ attack, scoring a team-high six times, including two straight goals just after Northwestern climbed back within two, which began a 12-2 Maryland run at a critical point in the second half. Even though this same Northwestern team held them to a season-low 11 goals earlier this month, nine players scored in the semifinal, making it fitting that even a defender left with a goal.

After the Northwestern defense forced a shot clock violation about midway through the first half, Maryland senior defender Julia Braig intercepted a pass in transition and scored her first career goal — electrifying the Maryland sideline as all the players on the field congregated to briefly celebrate.

As the first half progressed, Maryland’s lead swelled further, eventually to a 11-7 halftime advantage. In just 30 minutes, the Terrapins’ offense had already matched its showing in the Big Ten final against the Wildcats, a 16-11 loss.

Late this season, Maryland developed a habit of letting opponents score first, but the Terps reversed the trend with a dominant start last weekend against Denver in the quarterfinals. Friday night, Maryland scored the first three goals, but that lead suddenly dwindled when Northwestern’s Izzy Scane fired two into the next in less than a minute. Scane, a centerpiece in the Wildcats’ potent offensive attack, finished the game with a five goals. Maryland held Selena Lasota, who leads Northwestern in scoring, to three goals.

It’s hardly surprising that Maryland’s season will close with a final date with the Eagles. The Terps beat BC to win the national title in 2017, and the Eagles turned the tables on Maryland in last year’s final.