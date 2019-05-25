

Nationals reliever Joe Ross was once a highly touted starting prospect. Now, at 26, he finds himself headed back to Class AAA. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals on Saturday spun the bullpen turnstile once again, demoting Joe Ross to Class AAA Fresno one night after the 26-year-old right-hander allowed three runs in one inning of their 12-10 win over the Miami Marlins. In the corresponding move, the Nationals promoted righty James Bourque from Class AA Harrisburg, where he had a 1.33 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 20 ⅓ innings.

Manager Dave Martinez said the team sent Ross down to “stretch him out” and transition him back to being a starter, though they’d still think of him if the need for another reliever arose. This might signal an end to the bullpen experiment the team tried with Ross, who is coming off Tommy John surgery. Before Friday night, Ross had thrown 3 ⅓ consecutive innings without allowing a run to lower his season ERA to 7.82. That was before the Marlins, one of the worst lineups in baseball, battered Ross in a stretch that almost cost his team the game. Something about Ross and relieving never clicked.

“It was a new role for him obviously,” Martinez explained. “It was often tough getting him up. I tried really hard to make sure we’d get him, when we did get him, get him in the game. So … I think this gives him an opportunity to get comfortable, stretch him out, and hone in.”

The move does not mean injured Nationals starters Anibal Sanchez and Jeremy Hellickson will miss more time than expected, Martinez said. The manager called the move a “longer term” investment.

Martinez emphasized that Ross needed to work on his slider and change-up as tools required to be successful at the MLB level. The slider, Martinez said, troubled Ross because “he was getting around it a little bit.”

Early Saturday afternoon, Ross sat his locker and stared straight ahead or at his phone. He declined a reporter’s request for an interview. Ross was once a highly regarded starting pitching prospect selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. At the time, he was the main haul in a 2014 three-team trade with the Padres and the Tampa Bay Rays in which the Nationals gave up Steven Souza and Travis Ott. There was also a player to be named later in that deal, who ended up being shortstop Trea Turner.

“We’re not giving up on Joe, that’s for sure,” Martinez said. “Like we’ve told him before, he’s the future. Out of necessity, we used him in the bullpen. I still believe, somewhere down the road, he will get an opportunity to start again.”

LINEUPS

Marlins (16-32)

Austin Dean, LF

Garrett Cooper, RF

Brian Anderson, 3B

Starlin Castro, 2B

Harold Ramirez, CF

Martin Prado, 1B

Miguel Rojas, SS

Bryan Holiday, C

Sandy Alcantara, RHP

Nationals (20-31)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Victor Robles, CF

Yan Gomes, C

Patrick Corbin, LHP