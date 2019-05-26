

Simon Pagenaud is first Frenchman to win the pole at the Indianapolis 500 in 100 years. (Darron Cummings/AP Photo)

The biggest race of IndyCar season is nearly here, and the 103rd Indianapolis 500 has all the trappings of a classic in the making. Defending champion Will Power starts on the outside in the second row. He is a co-favorite at 7/1 along with Simon Pagenaud, his Team Penske teammate and the first Frenchman to win the pole in 100 years.

Ed Carpenter Racing has two drivers in the first row, Carpenter himself and Spencer Pigot. Marco Andretti and Helio Castroneves start further back but in striking distance in the fourth row.

Here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s Indy 500:

When: Sunday, 12:45 p.m. ET

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

How to watch: NBC

How to stream: NBC Sports app

Forecast: strong chance of rain, thunderstorms expected

Starting grid:

Inside Middle Outside Simon Pagenaud Ed Carpenter Spencer Pigot Ed Jones Colton Herta Will Power Sebastien Bourdais Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi Marco Andretti Conor Daly Helio Castroneves Marcus Ericsson Takuma Sato James Davison Tony Kanaan Graham Rahal Scott Dixon Oriol Servia Charlie Kimball J.R. Hildebrand Ryan Hunter-Reay Santino Ferrucci Matheus Leist Jack Harvey Jordan King Ben Hanley Zach Veach Felix Rosenqvist Pippa Mann Sage Karam James Hinchcliffe Kyle Kaiser Fernando Alonso (bumped) Max Chilton (bumped) Patricio O’Ward (bumped)

Odds:

Will Power (7/1)

Simon Pagenaud (7/1)

Alexander Rossi (8/1)

Josef Newgarden (8/1)

Scott Dixon (10/1)

Ed Carpenter (10/1)

Colton Herta (12/1)

Spencer Pigot (12/1)

Helio Castroneves (14/1)

Ryan Hunter-Reay (20/1)

Marco Andretti (20/1)

Sebastien Bourdais (20/1)

Ed Jones (20/1)

Graham Rahal (25/1)

Takuma Sato (25/1)

Tony Kanaan (30/1)

James Hinchcliffe (40/1)

Conor Daly (40/1)

Zach Veach (40/1)

Marcus Ericsson (50/1)

Felix Rosenqvist (60/1)

JR Hildebrand (60/1)

Matheus Leist (80/1)

Oriol Servia (80/1)

Jordan King (100/1)

James Davison (100/1)

Charlie Kimball (100/1)

Santino Ferrucci (200/1)

Jack Harvey (200/1)

Kyle Kaiser (500/1)

Ben Hanley (1000/1)

Pippa Mann (1000/1)

