

Simon Pagenaud celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Simon Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, holding off a heated Alexander Rossi, who was on his heels in the final laps and briefly took the lead with less than two laps to go. Pagenaud retook the lead, though, and he didn’t look back.

The win is Pagenaud’s first Indy 500 crown and the 13th race victory of his career. The 2018 winner, Will Power, finished fifth in this year’s race. Takuma Sato, the 2017 Indy 500 winner, made a late charge to finish third behind Pagenaud and Rossi.

Watching @AlexanderRossi and @simonpagenaud go to battle was an absolute treat.



And to think, just 6 days until we’re back on track at the @detroitgp 💯 #INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/SU1PE0PfIC — NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 26, 2019

“It’s a dream come true [after] a life of trying to achieve this,” Pagenaud said on the NBC broadcast after the race. “I’m just speechless. It’s just incredible. I never expected to be in this position but I certainly was trying to make it as hard as I could.”

President Trump tweeted about the race and the victory for Pagenaud, who is part of Team Penske.

Congratulations to the Great (and my friend) Roger Penske on winning his 18th (UNBELIEVABLE!) Indianapolis 500. I am in Japan, very early in the morning, but I got to watch Simon drive one of the greatest races in the history of the sport. I will see them both, & TEAM, at the WH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Pagenaud, who led 116 of 200 laps, has enjoyed racing in the Hoosier State lately, having won the IndyCar Grand Prix, a race that also took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this month.

Rossi had some of the most memorable moments of the race, highlighted by him angrily shaking his fist at Oriol Servia while passing him.

this is so damn good pic.twitter.com/mpSTJvQ5F1 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 26, 2019

😡 @AlexanderRossi was heated in pit lane as his crew dealt with a fueling issue.#INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/fN5YdZPZGh — NTT IndyCar Series (@IndyCar) May 26, 2019

Thunderstorms were expected on Sunday afternoon but the race was completed without a weather delay.

Actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale waved green flags as the race’s honorary starters.

A Bat’s eye view of two guys Bourne to wave the Green Flag.#ThisIsMay | #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/KWbupY5haO — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 26, 2019

Chris Minot, a crew member for Jordan King, driver of the No. 42 car, suffered a lower leg injury when King accidentally hit him with his car on pit road. Minot’s injuries were reportedly not life-threatening.

UPDATE @WISH_TV



From Dr. Geoffrey Billows:



RLL crew member Chris Minot (mah-know) hit by Jordan King in the pits is being transferred to a IU Methodist hospital with a non-life threatening lower body injury. He is in good spirits. pic.twitter.com/52ScaiMvXc — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) May 26, 2019

Here’s how Jordan King’s crew member got injured. Nasty. And could have been worse if King was going faster. pic.twitter.com/KaE3xIfdFq — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) May 26, 2019

Race spectators also saw a big crash on lap 177, which brought out the red flag with 20 laps to go.

Starting grid:

Inside Middle Outside Simon Pagenaud Ed Carpenter Spencer Pigot Ed Jones Colton Herta Will Power Sebastien Bourdais Josef Newgarden Alexander Rossi Marco Andretti Conor Daly Helio Castroneves Marcus Ericsson Takuma Sato James Davison Tony Kanaan Graham Rahal Scott Dixon Oriol Servia Charlie Kimball J.R. Hildebrand Ryan Hunter-Reay Santino Ferrucci Matheus Leist Jack Harvey Jordan King Ben Hanley Zach Veach Felix Rosenqvist Pippa Mann Sage Karam James Hinchcliffe Kyle Kaiser Fernando Alonso (bumped) Max Chilton (bumped) Patricio O’Ward (bumped)

Read more:

Indy 500 takes spotlight for IndyCar Series on an uptick

From dugouts to pit stalls, Steinbrenner tackles Indy 500

Roger Penske celebrates 50 years at Indianapolis 500

McLaren’s failed Indy 500 effort was a comedy of errors

All eyes on skies as rain threatens Indianapolis 500