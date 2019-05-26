

Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

*U.S. U-20 World Cup team

**U.S. under-23 training camp

***U.S. national team training camp

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: season complete (13th place; 29 matches, 28 starts, one goal)

Fulham defender Tim Ream***: season complete (19th place, relegated; 26 matches, 25 starts)

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (20th place, relegated; five matches, one start)

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman***: season complete (14th place; one match)

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s season complete (nine matches, six starts)

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre**: U-23s season complete (nine matches, eight starts, one goal)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey*** (age 20): U-23s season complete (three matches, two starts)

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s season complete (five matches, three starts)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s season complete (16 matches, 16 starts)

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s season complete

Women’s Super League

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: season complete (7th place; 20 matches, 16 starts, one goal)

West Ham defender Erin Simon: season complete (7th place; 17 matches, 16 starts)

Championship

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes***: vs. Aston Villa on Monday in promotion final at Wembley Stadium

Reading defender Matt Miazga***, on loan from Chelsea: season complete (20th place; 18 matches, 18 starts)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: season complete (13th place; 39 matches, 35 starts)

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers***, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: season complete (10th place; 30 matches, 23 starts)

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson***, on loan from Everton: season complete (18th place; 26 matches, 26 starts)

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: season complete (19th place; 19 matches, 17 starts)

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Charlton in promotion final

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): season complete (19th place; 10 matches, two starts, one goal)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Celtic forward Tim Weah*, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Hearts in FA Cup final (U.S. under-20 duty)

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: season complete (8th place; 17 matches, 17 starts, two goals)

Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: season complete (5th place; one match)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; one match)

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 120 in 1-1 draw (2-0 defeat on penalties) with St. Mirren in promotion finals

GERMANY

Bundesliga

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): played 65 in 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in German Cup final

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): season complete (2nd place; 20 league matches, nine starts, four goals, transferring to Chelsea)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (6th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, three goals)

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent*** (age 19): season complete (8th place; 10 matches, one start, two goals)

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: season complete (8th place; one match)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): season complete (14th place; 24 matches, 19 starts, one goal)

Schalke forward Haji Wright**: season complete (14th place; seven matches, two starts, one goal)

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (5th place; 18 matches, 11 starts, one goal)

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (10th place; 23 matches, 16 starts, one goal)

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: season complete (17th place, relegated; 20 matches, 12 starts, three goals)

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto* (age 18): season complete (17th place, relegated; three matches)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: season complete (7th place; one match)

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: season complete (18th place, relegated; six matches, one start)

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: Hertha II season complete

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Hannover defender Chris Gloster* (age 18): Hannover II season complete

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards* (age 19): not in the 18 for Bayern II’s 4-1 victory over Wolfsburg II (U.S. under-20 duty)

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott* (age 19): Koln II season complete

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): loaned to Trelleborgs in Swedish second division

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez* (age 18): U-19 season complete

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): youth squad season complete

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 season complete

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez* (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): U-19 season complete

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18 8/17): U-19 season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: season complete (2nd place; 11 matches, eight starts, three goals)

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: season complete (1st place; 12 matches, four starts, one goal)

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (5th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: season complete

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: season complete (13th place; 29 matches, 27 starts, four goals)

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau***: season complete (18th place, relegated; 20 matches, seven starts, two goals)

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: season complete (15th place; 31 matches, 27 starts, 17 goals)

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: season complete (15th place; one match)

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: season complete (2nd place, promoted; two matches)

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (8th place; 32 matches, 27 starts, five goals)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): season complete (9th place; five matches, three starts)

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): vs. Stuttgart in second leg of promotion playoff

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: season complete (1st place, promoted; 35 matches, 32 starts, eight goals)

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: season complete (7th place; nine matches, one start)

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: season complete (20th place, relegated; 35 matches, 29 starts, two goals)

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: season complete (10th place; 15 matches, seven starts, three goals)

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: season complete (9th place; seven matches, seven starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 22 starts, three goals)

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (9th place; 19 matches, 10 starts)

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (11th place, relegated; seven matches, seven starts, three goals)

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete (11th place, relegated; two matches, one start)

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: season complete (11th place, relegated; 15 matches, 14 starts, two goals)

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: season complete (3rd place; 22 matches, 22 starts)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; three matches, three starts)

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: Levante II season complete

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal B season complete

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente* (age 17): youth team season complete

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 season complete

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth team season complete

Primera Division Femenina

Logroño defender Cami Privett: season complete (11th place; 12 matches, 12 starts, one goal)

Logroño midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 29 matches, 27 starts)

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (10th place; 27 matches, 22 starts, seven goals)

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 season complete

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: season complete (15th place; 29 matches, 27 starts, nine goals)

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (18th place, relegated; 18 matches, 18 starts, one goal)

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: season complete (16th place, relegated)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest* (age 18): season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 16 starts, one goal)

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma* (age 18): U-19 squad

ITALY

Serie A Women

Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: season complete (seven matches, two starts)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (2nd place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, one goal)

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II season complete

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos* (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (2nd place)

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: season complete (2nd place)

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: season complete (15th place; 14 matches, nine starts, one goal)

TURKEY

Super Lig

Ankaragucu forward Tyler Boyd, on loan from Vitoria Guimaraes: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Goztepe

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon*** (age 20): played 70 in 3-1 victory at Copenhagen

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Esbjerg

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: no match scheduled

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): no match scheduled

Vejle forward Adian Liu (age 18): season complete (14th place)

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: season complete (7th place)

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 76th in 5-0 victory over Eskilstuna

Damallsvenskan

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: World Cup break

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: World Cup break

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: World Cup break

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: World Cup break

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: World Cup break

Orebro forward Addison Steiner: World Cup break

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: World Cup break

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: World Cup break

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: World Cup break

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: World Cup break

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: World Cup break

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: World Cup break

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: World Cup break

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: World Cup break

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: World Cup break

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Rapid Vienna

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Spartak Trnava defender Macario Hing-Glover: season complete (8th place; five matches, four starts)

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at Hapoel Beer Sheva

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Haifa

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played the first 15 (injured) in 2-1 victory at Bnei Yehuda

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 86 (scored in the 83rd) in 4-1 victory at Seongnam

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: season complete (12th place; 18 matches, five starts, one goal)

BOLIVIA

Primera Division

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory at Sport Boys

MEXICO

Liga MX

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: vs. Tigres in second leg of Clausura finals late Sunday

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: at Leon in second leg of Clausura finals late Sunday

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (6th place; 32 matches, 32 starts)

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez***: season complete (13th place; 28 matches, 27 starts, two goals)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (17th place; eight matches, three starts)

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: season complete (12th place; 29 matches, 29 starts, one goal)

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: season complete (14th place; one match, one start)

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: season complete (18th place; seven matches, six starts, one goal)

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: season complete (10th place)

