The adage says to act like you’ve been there before. Well, before Saturday night’s victory over the Bucks, the Raptors had never been to the NBA Finals so their fans didn’t have to act like it.

The 24-year-old franchise will face the Warriors in the NBA Finals starting Thursday. Even better, the Raptors have home-court advantage, which they’ll need every bit of to topple a team in its fifth straight NBA Finals.

Despite being a one-point underdog for Game 1, the Warriors open as the favorites, currently at -275 while the Raptors are at +225.

History and odds be damned, the capital of Ontario erupted with joy with the city four wins away from its first championship in any of the four major sports since the Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.

Fans flooded the viewing party outside Scotiabank Arena to watch Game 6. The celebration escalated after the Eastern Conference championship was secured.

Toronto Raptor fans took to the streets of downtown Toronto on Saturday night in celebration of the team's Game 6 Eastern Conference finals win over the Milwaukee Bucks. #WeTheNorth #GoRapsGo



This vantage point of Jurassic Park celebrating is incredible. (Via - @gaurakapoor08)#WeTheNorth | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/pETjQXyK2Q — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) May 26, 2019

People really shooting fireworks from their cars in downtown Toronto #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/yA9Aubyb8L — Emily DiRenzo (@edirenzo) May 26, 2019

Naturally, national pride took over the crowd as “O Canada” broke out.

Players exited the arena at a slower pace than normal, much to their delight.

Marc Gasol high-fives @Raptors fans as him and his driver attempt to drive off from Scotiabank Arena.

If you look like Kawhi Leonard and wear a Kawhi Leonard jersey, you’ll get treated like Kawhi Leonard, as one fan found out when he was lifted on people’s shoulders as those around him chanted, “MVP! MVP! MVP!”

They found a Kawhi lookalike 😂



The Raptors started from the bottom. Now they’re here, finally.

