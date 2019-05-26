Rod Bramblett, the voice of Auburn football, men’s basketball and baseball, and his wife, Paula, died following a car collision Saturday night in Alabama, the university confirmed.

Rod Bramblett was 52 and Paula Bramblett was 53. They are survived by their two children, daughter Shelby and son Joshua.

Around 6 p.m. Central, the Brambletts were at an intersection when their vehicle was struck from behind by a 16-year-old driver, who sustained nonlife threatening injuries, according to Auburn police.

Rod Bramblett died from “a closed head injury” and Paula Bramblett died “from multiple internal injuries,” according to AL.com.

“Our hearts are full of grief,” Auburn University President Steven Leath tweeted early Sunday morning. “Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you!”

“Simply put, Christy & I are devastated,” Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene tweeted. “Rod & Paula were Auburn people to the core, leaving an irreplaceable void in our hearts. The last several hours have been difficult, as will the hours, days, months, & years ahead. Please keep the Bramblett family in your prayers!”

Former Auburn football players expressed sympathy on social media.

Sometimes words can’t express the affect that some people have on u. Rarely do we find people who believe in us, trust in us, pour into us & challenge us for the better. Prayers for the friends & family of “The Brambletts”. — Ronnie Brown (@ronnie23brown) May 26, 2019

Please continue to pray for Rod and Paula Bramblett families! This news left me numb last night and just speechless. They loved Auburn and the people. Rod was always energetic on set and in conversation, will truly be missed! — Jason Campbell (@JCam_17) May 26, 2019

Bramblett began working at Auburn in February 1993, according to his bio on the school’s athletic website. He called Tigers baseball games before becoming the school’s lead sports broadcaster in 2003. He won Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year in 2006, 2010 and 2013 and Sports Illustrated’s National Broadcaster of the Year in 2013, the same year as the famous “Kick Six” touchdown, a 109-yard return by Tigers defensive back Chris Davis following a missed field goal attempt by rival Alabama.

Earlier this month, Bramblett and color commentator, Andy Burcham, were honored by the university during a pregame ceremony for calling Auburn baseball games together for 25 seasons.

“It was very, very special and greatly appreciated,” Bramblett said of the honor. “It meant a lot that folks would go to all the trouble to pull this off without us knowing it, and to pick the Alabama series is special, too, because obviously it’s the archrival.”

