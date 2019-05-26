FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the second consecutive weekend, a D.C. United match flipped from glory to gory in a matter of minutes, from three probable points to one or none, from first-place certainty to a muddled race.

But after conceding a goal while holding a man advantage Saturday, United received the benefits of video replay in the dying moments and salvaged a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Wayne Rooney’s 90th-minute penalty kick.

United was fortunate to take something from the match after Juan Agudelo seized on lazy defending to put the shorthanded Revolution ahead in the 61st minute before an announced 20,131 at Gillette Stadium.

United was up a man most of the second half after goalkeeper Matt Turner crashed into Rooney. Defeat was near, but after being alerted to a possible handball, referee David Gantar went to the sideline to watch the replay. What he saw was Brandon Bye raising his arm to block Steve Birnbaum’s volley.

Rooney then fired the penalty kick to the left side of the net.

The draw stretched United’s winless streak to three, but combined with Philadelphia’s 3-1 home defeat to Portland, D.C. (7-4-4) moved a point ahead of the Union (7-4-3) atop MLS’s Eastern Conference.

United dodged the embarrassment of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat in Houston, a game that turned on two Dynamo goals in less than two minutes of the second half.

United has not won in Foxborough since April 2012 (0-3-5).

United was close to full strength, the exception being midfielder Paul Arriola, who was red-carded last week at Houston. He received an automatic one-game suspension, and on Friday, MLS’s disciplinary committee extended the ban for an additional match, Wednesday against visiting Chicago.

New England (3-8-4) has shown signs of life after the firing of coach Brad Friedel and general manager Mike Burns, beating San Jose and earning a draw at Montreal under interim boss Mike Lapper. Bruce Arena, the most decorated coach in league history, was hired last week and will begin working the sideline in a week or two.

Arena, who guided United to MLS Cup titles in 1996-97, was an observer Saturday. He stayed at the same hotel as United and had breakfast with United Coach Ben Olsen, who played for Arena at the University of Virginia and with United.

In its first of five matches on artificial turf this season, United seemed much more comfortable in possession than in two previous performances on grass. Possession was ample — a 63-37 percent advantage — and the build-up was promising but a killer pass in the final third of the field was missing.

The best opportunity came just before intermission when Frederic Brillant slipped behind his mark on Rooney’s free kick and redirected the ball wide of the back post.

New England served several dangerous balls into the box, but did not test Bill Hamid, who received help from defenders blocking close-in shots and clearing mischievous crosses.

Hamid was under pressure early in the second half, stopping Bye’s blast from the top of the box.

The match seemed to swing in United’s favor in the 56th minute when Turner changed out of the box to disrupt an opportunity for Rooney behind the defense. Instead, Turner annihilated the Englishman and received a red card.

With Brad Knighton replacing Turner, midfielder Tajon Buchanan was sacrificed. On the ensuing free kick, Knighton read Rooney’s free kick well and punched out the 20-yard bid.

Moments later, the Revolution went ahead. United’s Russell Canouse did not put enough pressure on Cristian Penilla, who lifted a high ball to the back post. Agudelo beat Marquinhos Pedroso to the header and nodded the ball into the near corner for the stunning lead.

Last week, Pedroso was at fault on a similar sequence that led to Houston’s tie-breaking goal, allowing Tommy McNamara to beat him to a cross on the back side.

The faulty defending cost United there, but with Rooney’s eighth goal of the year, D.C. took a point here.

Notes: Rookie defender Donovan Pines (sprained knee ligament) has resumed workouts and might rejoin the game-day roster next Saturday against San Jose, Olsen said. Pines will miss a fifth consecutive match Wednesday. …

Three days after scoring in the friendly against Spain’s Real Betis, Griffin Yow, 16, traveled with the team but did not play. …

Midfielder Chris Durkin played 90 minutes in the United States’ 2-1 defeat to Ukraine at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland. The Americans will play group leader Nigeria on Monday. …

On Thursday, United will learn the opponent and venue for the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 32, the entry point for MLS teams. The match will take place June 11 or 12.

Read more:

Bruce Arena and New England Revolution look to each other for a fresh start

U.S. women’s soccer team is using World Cup stage to shine spotlight on equality

Richie Williams leaving Loudoun United to join Bruce Arena’s staff in New England