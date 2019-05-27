

Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

A video showing Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov sitting next to two lines of a white powdery substance made the rounds on Twitter on Monday, just a day after Kuznetsov won the bronze medal with Russia at the world championships. Kuznetsov is not shown interacting with the powder.

In a statement to Russian outlet Sport-Express, Kuznetsov said the video is from a year ago in Las Vegas, where the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup. He said he visited a friend’s hotel room and, upon seeing women he didn’t know and “an unclear substance on the table,” he left. In the since-deleted video, Kuznetsov is shown FaceTiming someone while in the room. Kuznetsov added that he has “never” done drugs.

“We are aware of the video that surfaced on social media of Evgeny Kuznetsov,” a Capitals spokesman said in a statement Monday. “We are currently in the process of gathering facts and will have no further comment at this time.”

The NHL has a relatively lax policy regarding recreational drugs compared with other American major professional sports leagues. Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NBA prohibit cocaine use and punish players who test positive — regardless of the quantity found in their system. NHL players who test positive with high levels of cocaine and marijuana may be contacted by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and recommended to a treatment program, but it’s not required. Players are tested at least twice, once in training camp and once in the regular season, and they can be subject to random testing during the regular season and playoffs.

Kuznetsov was the Capitals’ leading scorer in their run to the Stanley Cup a year ago, registering 12 goals and 20 assists in 24 games. He had 21 goals and 51 assists in 76 games this season.

This story will be updated.