

Kevin Na revs the engine of a fully restored 1973 Dodge Challenger after he won the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sunday in Fort Worth. (Richard W. Rodriguez/AP)

After Kevin Na sank a birdie to finish off his four-shot victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Sunday, he pumped his fist, smiled at his caddie, Kenny Harms, and pointed at a blue 1973 Dodge Challenger parked on the grass near the 18th green.

“That’s your car,” Na shouted before embracing Harms. “Right there, that’s your car.”

Na said that Harms had been eyeing the fully restored muscle car since the practice rounds. “After Kevin Na wins this week, this beauty is mine,” Harms wrote on Instagram last week.

“I don’t know how my caddie convinced me to give him the car, but he’s a good salesman I guess,” Na said after his third career PGA Tour victory. “He sold me into it. But I’m more than happy to give it to him. He deserves it.”

Na, whose name will be etched into Colonial’s granite Wall of Champions, didn’t go home empty-handed. He won $1.31 million and the Leonard Trophy after birdieing four of the first eight holes on Sunday and shooting a 4-under 66 to hold off Tony Finau for the championship. Before handing keys to the Dodge Challenger to Harms, he revved the engine while wearing the traditional tartan winner’s jacket.

"I love you, man."



Over a decade of being friends, Kevin Na gave Kenny Harms a bonus he won't soon forget. 🚘#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/O9hd3a326J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 27, 2019

“He and I have an 11-year relationship,” Na said of Harms. “We are like brothers."

“One of the best wins for probably both of us,” Harms told The Caddie Network on Sunday. “To get Kevin’s name on that wall over there with all those unbelievable champions, most of them in the Hall of Fame . . . We’ve got a lot of work ahead of his to get to there, but who knows?”

Na took a two-shot lead into Sunday’s final round after shooting a one-under 69 on Saturday. Na’s third round included a double-bogey on the par-5 11th hole, during which Harms berated a fan whose cellphone went off as Na took a bunker shot.

“He was screaming at her, and he has every right to do so,” Na said. “I felt bad for the lady. So I said, ‘C’mon Kenny. Let’s forget about it. Let’s just go.’”

By Sunday afternoon, the incident was a distant memory.

“I love you, man,” Harms said while holding Na’s young daughter, Sophia, in a video posted on Twitter. “That car is just amazing. The first car I had was a ’73 Camaro. Now I actually have a car that doesn’t have any putty or rust or anything. It’s a super car.”

“You know, if Sophia was old enough to drive, that would be hers,” Na said.



Kevin Na celebrates with caddie, Kenny Harms, on the 18th green after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on Sunday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

