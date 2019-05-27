Rankings for spring sports will be published biweekly this season. In the weeks they don’t appear, we’ll provide a roundup of key stories throughout the area.

Baseball



Wilson pitcher Collin Bosley-Smith was named the Gatorade player of the year in D.C. (Niamh Brennan/Courtesy photo)

Wilson pitcher Collin Bosley-Smith (D.C.), DeMatha catcher Jack Bulger (Maryland) and Potomac Falls pitcher Nate Savino (Virginia) were named Gatorade players of the year. Bosley-Smith had a 1.42 ERA with 63 strikeouts while leading the Tigers to a D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association title and D.C. State Athletic Association championship game appearance. At the plate, the Duke commit hit .413 with 18 RBI. Bulger hit .545 and added 32 RBI, five home runs and 25 stolen bases for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference runner-up. Savino has posted a 0.60 ERA with 71 strikeouts. The Virginia commit is also hitting .373 with 17 runs. Bulger and Savino are the first players from their schools to receive the honor. The award recognizes athletic and academic achievements as well as character. … Coach Sean O’Connor announced Friday that he’s stepping down after 12 years at DeMatha. Under O’Connor, the Stags qualified for the WCAC championship game eight times and claimed two league titles. … Right-hander Jake DeLisi threw a perfect game in Brentsville’s 9-0 win over Manassas Park on Thursday in the Virginia Region 3B playoffs. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kyle Melnick

Softball



McLean will face Marshall on Tuesday for a spot in the state playoffs.

McLean upset reigning Virginia Class 6 state champion Madison in the quarterfinal round of the Region 6D tournament. Junior Amanda Moore struck out 10 in a shutout Friday as the Highlanders beat the No. 2 Warhawks, 1-0. McLean (17-6) will face Marshall (20-4) in a regional semifinal Tuesday with a spot in the Class 6 state tournament on the line. … No. 6 West Springfield jumped to a four-run lead in the first inning and held off a late Hylton rally for a 4-2 win Friday in the Region 6C quarterfinals. The Spartans (22-1) host Lake Braddock (14-9) in a semifinal Tuesday as both teams vie for a state tournament berth. The Bruins reached the semifinal with a 9-6 victory Friday against West Potomac. Seniors Colette Beaudoin and Erica Brasher each had two hits and two RBI in the quarterfinal win. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kate Yanchulis

Rowing

Three D.C.-area programs topped the boys’ varsity eight podium at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America national championship regatta Saturday in Nashport, Ohio. Wilson won the varsity eight grand final in 4:22.511, marking the Tigers’ first national championship win. Bethesda-Chevy Chase finished second in 4:23.819, and Gonzaga rounded out the top three in 4:27.245. The Whitman girls’ varsity eight finished second in the grand final with a time of 5:00.469, falling to Mount Saint Joseph Academy (4:56.929) of Flourtown, Pa. The Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls’ varsity eight finished first in the petite final in 5:07.913, with Washington-Lee second in 5:13.933.

— Madeline Rundlett

Boys’ lacrosse



Riverside beat Dominion, 10-7, in the Virginia Class 4C regional championship game. (Courtesy of Riverside athletics)

Riverside took down Dominion, 10-7, on Thursday to clinch the Virginia Class 4C regional title. The Titans, who handed Riverside one of its two losses this season, scored the first two goals, but the Rams answered with four straight and never looked back. Mitchell Pehlke led the Rams’ attack with four goals, and Taylor Musa added two. Alex Brendes had two goals and four assists for the Titans. If both teams advance through the Class 4 state quarterfinals this week, they will meet a third time in the state semifinals. … Briar Woods and Champe will meet Tuesday for the third time in a month, this time for the Class 5C regional championship. When they played for the Potomac District title, Will Pompilio and Aaron Casteel scored four goals each to lead Briar Woods to a 17-6 victory. The Falcons have not lost in 37 games, dating from last year. (Last week’s rankings)

— David J. Kim

Girls’ lacrosse



Langley will take on James Madison in the Virginia Class 6D regional title game. (Courtesy of Neal Krysinski)

Riverside remained undefeated after beating Dominion, 10-7, on Thursday in the Virginia Class 4C regional championship game — mirroring the result in the boys’ matchup. Both teams advanced to the state quarterfinals and have a chance to meet in the state semifinals next week. Riverside eked out a 16-14 victory over the Titans in the regular season. … Langley and James Madison will compete for the Class 6D regional title. In the regular season, the Saxons also got the upper hand, 11-8. Langley junior attack Caroline Bean is eight points shy of 100 this season. ... W.T. Woodson and West Potomac will meet in the 6C regional finals, while Freedom-South Riding and Potomac Falls will square off in the 5C regional finals. All games are Tuesday. (Last week’s rankings)

— David J. Kim

Boys’ soccer



W.T. Woodson defends a set piece against Gar-Field. (Courtesy photo/Sean Burke)

No. 6 W.T. Woodson continued its postseason run with a 1-0 win over Gar-Field in the Region 6C quarterfinals. The Cavaliers, who had upset Robinson in the Patriot District final, are one win away from the state playoffs. They face Hylton in the semifinals Wednesday. … No. 1 Briar Woods won the Potomac District championship with a 4-0 win over Freedom-South Riding. The Falcons carry their undefeated record into the 5C region playoffs, where they will face Jefferson in the first round. … No. 4 Madison earned a 2-1 win over Yorktown in the 6D quarterfinals and will face McLean in the semifinals. The Highlanders (8-8-1) are looking to make a surprise trip to the state playoffs. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Girls’ soccer

No. 2 Yorktown sent No. 8 Madison home with a 6-1 win in the Virginia 6D region quarterfinals. The Warhawks, who made it to last year’s state final, couldn’t slow the undefeated Patriots, who will face Westfield for a spot in the state playoffs. … No. 1 T.C. Williams faced a postseason challenge early in the region bracket, taking down No. 7 Robinson, 2-1, to advance to the 6C semis. The undefeated Titans have scored 101 goals and allowed just five. They must beat Woodbridge to gain entry to the state bracket. … In the 4C bracket, there is the potential for a championship matchup between No. 3 Loudoun County and No. 9 Woodgrove. If the Raiders can get past James Wood and the Wolverines defeat John Handley, the programs will face off for the third time this year. Both regular season matches ended in draws. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo