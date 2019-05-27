

Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore talks to the Badgers' Alex Illikainen during a 2015 game. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) (John Hart -- State Journal/AP)

Wisconsin assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore’s wife and daughter both died in a car crash early Saturday morning near Ann Arbor, Mich., authorities said. Moore and his teenage son survived the crash.

“There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family,” Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation into the incident indicated the family was hit by a driver who was traveling the wrong way on a Michigan highway, according to the Detroit News.

Moore’s 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, Michigan State Police wrote on Twitter. His wife, 46-year-old Jennifer Moore, was eventually taken off life support and died as a result of her injuries. The Moore family’s dog was also killed in the incident.

The driver of the car traveling the wrong way, identified as 23-year-old Samantha Winchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

Howard Moore was in stable condition in an intensive care unit and his 13-year-old son, Jerell, was “up and walking around," Wisconsin’s basketball program said Sunday.

Update from fatal crash earlier this morning on M-14/Ford Rd. Washtenaw Dispatch received one call at 2:02 am reference a “wrong way driver” and then received a call of an “unknown crash” at 2:03 am. ⁦@MSPFirstDist⁩ is currently at U of M Hospital. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/hHTfjTMV8z — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 25, 2019

“Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet,” Gard said in a statement. “Their positivity and energy lift up those around them. We will miss Jen and Jaidyn dearly and we will put our arms around Howard and Jerell and the entire family, giving them love and support during this unspeakable time.”

Happy Mother’s Day to my outstanding wife, @queenjen29 and thank you for that you do for our family! #Blessed #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/wwsTsqbpAX — Howard Moore (@Howard_Moore) May 12, 2019

A Badgers player from 1990 to 1995, Moore first served as an assistant under former Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan from 2005 to 2010 before returning to the program in 2015. From 2010 to 2015, he was head coach at Illinois-Chicago, located in his hometown. According to his online biography, Moore has also had coaching stints at Loyola Chicago, Ball State, Bradley University and the University of Chicago.

“I’ve known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years,” Wisconsin’s director of athletics, Barry Alvarez said in the statement on the crash. “He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him.

“We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time.”

