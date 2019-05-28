

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick was a scout and director of player personnel for the Redskins from 2001 to 2007 and worked for the Eagles for five seasons before entering the broadcasting world. He no longer has firsthand knowledge of the day-to-day operations at Redskins Park, but he still knows “plenty of people” who keep him in the loop. That makes him more qualified than most to assess whether Daniel Snyder has evolved as a leader over two decades as the Redskins’ owner.

“He does things much different now,” Riddick said of Snyder on ESPN colleague and Redskins beat reporter John Keim’s latest podcast. “He is not the everyday presence that he was before. He is not the guy who used to call me and ask me to come over to his office and talk about the roster and talk about moves and talk about strategy the same way he used to. He is not involved with it that way. He has tried to evolve and entrust people in power that he’s put into place to make those decisions.”

It didn’t take long for Snyder to develop a reputation for being overly meddlesome after he purchased the Redskins and Jack Kent Cooke Stadium in 1999. Washington went through six different head coaches, including Steve Spurrier and Jim Zorn, in Snyder’s first 10 years as owner. Late in the 2013 season, Mike Shanahan’s final year in D.C., Riddick offered some criticism of Snyder’s management style in a conversation with Keim.

“You have to respect how the game has to be managed from the ground level, not from the board room and be cognizant of the power and authority the head coach deserves and needs,” Riddick said at the time. “If it’s just about, ‘I’ll do what I do because I have a right to do it,’ then don’t be mad when the results are what they are.”

The Redskins’ results haven’t changed much since then, but Riddick suggested Snyder may have, recalling a conversation the two men had on the field in Philadelphia before Washington played the Eagles on “Monday Night Football” last December.

“Even in that brief conversation, I could tell he was a different person than he used to be,” Riddick said. “You can tell. With age comes wisdom, comes calmness. You just kind of look at things differently. We had a great conversation. I kind of left that conversation going, ‘That was pretty cool, that was different.’ Obviously it was just a small amount of time, but he does seem like a different guy. You can never fault Dan for not wanting to win, because he’s always wanted to win. It’s just how he’s gone about it that hasn’t always been the most productive way of doing it, but he seems like a different person.”

The suggestion that Snyder has adopted a more hands-off role in running his team in recent years is nothing new.

“There’s definitely been a different vibe in the owner’s box during games this year,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, a regular guest of Snyder’s at FedEx Field, told The Post after the 2015 season. “There’s just a quiet confidence, almost a serenity about it, which is a little surprising to say when you’re talking about Dan Snyder. There’s been a sense the football people are in charge, there’s a plan, and Dan likes the plan.”

Leading up to last month’s NFL draft, however, there was speculation that Snyder was “taking over” the team’s draft plan and was determined to do whatever it took to select quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round. The former Ohio State star fell to Washington with the 15th overall pick. Riddick praised Haskins as a prospect and said he brings hope to a franchise in desperate need of it.

“Dwayne Haskins is twice the thrower of Robert Griffin,” Riddick told Keim, comparing the rookie to the last quarterback Washington drafted in the first round, in 2012. “He’s twice the quarterback. Robert Griffin was never a good pocket quarterback . . . This is a legit, legit franchise quarterback, and they need to protect this young man and set the table for him."

Riddick called Haskins “something special” and said veteran quarterback Case Keenum, Haskins’s main competition for the starting job, is “not in the same Zip code” as the rookie in terms of talent. Riddick also suggested that 34-year-old Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who served as Washington’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, will go a long way toward determining how quickly Haskins adjusts to the NFL level.

“If I’m ever to get back in the league to be a GM, [O’Connell is] a guy people continually put on my radar and talk about as you have to watch this young man, you have to keep an eye on him,” said Riddick, who was a candidate for the 49ers’ general manager position two years ago. “He needs to be the main voice in Dwayne Haskins’s ear. He’s the one that they need to let really guide him through the early part of his career and the early part of his rookie season until he eventually becomes a head coach somewhere, because people think that he is special. We’ll see.”

