

Sean Doolittle is coming off his worst two outings of the season and is eager to take his mechanical tweaks into a game. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Sean Doolittle’s mind was full of thoughts, his iPad was full of videos, his ears were full of heavy metal and, beyond that, only one thing was certain as Friday night turned into Saturday morning: He wasn’t going to sleep much.

“That’s when the beautiful dance began,” Doolittle said. “Actually, let’s call it beautiful chaos.”

Chaos because Doolittle, the Washington Nationals’ all-star closer, the left-handed anchor of baseball’s worst bullpen, had a big problem to solve. Earlier Friday, with the Nationals holding a three-run lead, Doolittle entered in the ninth, gave up a tape-measure homer on his first pitch, let the Miami Marlins bring the go-ahead run to the plate and, finally, notched his messiest save of the season. That came just two days after his worst outing of the year — maybe of his career — when he allowed six New York Mets to score without recording an out. His ERA had ballooned from 1.71 to 3.68. He had lost his team one game and nearly ruined another. He is maybe the Nationals’ most important pitcher, the only reliever who has been reliable to this point of a trying year, and they can’t afford for any issues to linger.

So Doolittle waded through video of himself, from last April and May, from the last time his mechanics felt seamless and totally right. He spent close to 90 minutes picking through the tape, slowing down frames, pausing at points of his delivery to see what may be off. He went through Metallica’s first three albums before he was finished. When he finally went to bed, at some odd hour because he had a game the next day, he had identified problems, crafted solutions and gotten excited for a chance to tweak.

“A big part of it is some of the workload in the beginning of the season catching up with me a little bit,” Doolittle said Monday before the Nationals’ 3-2 loss to the Marlins, in which he did not appear. “And your body gets a little fatigued, it gets loose, you start developing some bad habits just because it’s a little bit tired. And, you know, it’s something that I just have to work through. The good thing is that we pinpointed it pretty quickly.”

The heavy workload is a byproduct of a bullpen that still hasn’t clicked. Ever since the beginning of the season, since Trevor Rosenthal was unable to throw strikes and handle the eighth inning, Washington’s relievers have been in a nonstop scramble. That has touched Doolittle more than any of them: The 32-year-old has made 22 appearances heading into Tuesday’s 7:20 p.m. game at the Atlanta Braves. It seems, on the surface, like a near-identical lift from last year. He threw 13 innings last April and 13 in this one. He had also made 22 appearances by last May 27.

But he has five multi-inning outings this year, and they have added up. He has faced 11 more batters than at this point in 2018. He has thrown 43 more pitches. And when his arm tired a bit, and his velocity began to sag from the mid-to-low 90s, he tried to compensate, and his mechanics slipped. His body was leaning forward as he came to the plate, instead of staying tall like he prefers, and everything uncoiled from there. His release point was about three inches too low. His heel was coming off the rubber too early. His front side was flying open, forcing his legs to cross once he released each pitch, and it has all affected his command, spin rate and the speed of the four-seam fastball he throws 93 percent of the time.

Doolittle found this by comparing his recent mechanics to last spring’s. The Nationals’ video team, strength and conditioning staff and pitching coach Paul Menhart saw the same before any of them discussed it together. The most noticeable change is that Doolittle has eliminated his toe tap, at least for now, and not because Cubs Manager Joe Maddon wants him to. Doolittle noticed that his delivery was out of sync once he tapped his front foot to the dirt, a wrinkle he added in early 2018 to keep himself balanced. But it had become too pronounced, and combined with a sloppy glove-hand separation, bad posture and a too-low release, the mistakes were piling up.

“It’s only three inches, but that’s enough from going behind the baseball to being on top of the baseball,” Doolittle said of how a bunch of small adjustments will lead to his desired release point. “So then I can create the leverage to spin it, you end up getting all your momentum to home plate, and your pitches have a lot more life.”

He nearly twisted himself into a human pretzel while explaining this in front of his locker Monday morning. He leaned way forward, then way back, then swung his left leg over his right, and at one point he was trying to talk over his shoulder while facing the wrong direction. Two days prior, before another game he wouldn’t pitch in, he stood between four teammates and mimicked his shifted mechanics with a balled-up towel. Matt Grace laughed as Doolittle fist-pumped at the end of a fake throw. Trea Turner told Doolittle that the night before, as he was struggling against the Marlins, his front arm “looked weird” and out of control. He nodded in agreement and kept tossing invisible pitches.

This is the regular life of a closer. Doolittle got roughed up Wednesday, and again Friday, and then had no clue when his next opportunity would come. It is a tough way to tinker — making changes without applying them in real time — but Doolittle is used to the high-wire act. It’s not the first time in his career, or even in this calendar year, that he has had to fix his mechanics on the fly, spend hours watching himself fail, sink into the beautiful chaos because he has no other choice.

And he’s sure it won’t be the last time, either.

“You can’t be thinking about it while you’re out there on the mound,” Doolittle said. “But it gets to the point where you’re like: ‘I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready to take this new version into the game.’ ”

