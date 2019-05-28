

Aníbal Sánchez could return from a hamstring injury as soon as Wednesday to start for the Nationals. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals will have a starting pitcher against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, they just aren’t ready to say who it will be.

Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday the announcement would come after the team’s upcoming 7:20 p.m. game, the first of a two-game series between National League East rivals. The Nationals’ options are Aníbal Sánchez or Kyle McGowin.

Sánchez has been on the 10-day injured list since May 17 with a mild left hamstring strain. McGowin started Friday against the Miami Marlins, in Sánchez’s place, and was roughed up for five runs in four innings. That was just the second career start for the 27-year-old, who debuted for Washington last September. He remains the contingency plan if Sánchez can’t go.

But Martinez is hopeful Sánchez could be ready for a return. He threw a bullpen session Friday at Nationals Park and reported feeling good afterward. He then threw another 56-pitch session on Sunday. Martinez feels that he could throw 75 to 80 pitches in his first start back. The Nationals wanted to see how Sánchez felt running during pregame warm-ups Tuesday afternoon, and if he is comfortable covering first base on groundballs. Martinez originally thought Sánchez could use a rehab appearance before returning, but was convinced he didn’t need it after Sánchez progressed through two simulated games.

Sánchez has struggled at the start of his first season with the Nationals, with an 0-6 record and 5.10 ERA in nine appearances. The Nationals are 3-6 when he pitches and are looking for much-improved performance once he comes off the IL. And SunTrust Park would be familiar place to do it, as Sánchez revived his career with the Braves in 2018 (with a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts).

“We won’t limit him,” Martinez said of how Sánchez will be handled once he’s back on the mound. “We’ll just figure out how he’s doing, and it all depends on the leverage he is doing it in."

LINEUPS

Nationals (22-32)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Brian Dozier, 2B

Victor Robles, CF

Stephen Strasburg, P

Braves (30-24)

Ronald Acuna Jr., CF

Dansby Swanson, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nick Markakis, RF

Austin Riley, LF

Brian McCann, C

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Max Fried, P

