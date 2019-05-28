

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick oversees practice last week. (Charles Krupa)

The New England Patriots are a football dynasty and if this season’s early projections hold true, they are well positioned to build upon it given an extremely favorable regular season schedule.

[‘Bethesda man to make bid for Redskins’: How Daniel Snyder became an NFL owner 20 years ago]

Despite the league’s schedule makers jump through hoops to insure parity, the Patriots once again have the easiest schedule in the NFL. To determine this we used the weekly preseason point spreads released by CG Technology in May to calculate each team’s projected record and its opponents’ records. Since New England’s division, the AFC East, is the worst division in the NFL and the AFC East plays two other divisions expected to be near the bottom, the NFC East and AFC North, the average opponent of the Patriots in 2019 is expected to win 7 or 8 games during the regular season, not dissimilar to last year’s exercise or the results from 2017.

The toughest game for New England this season occurs during its Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the only game in which the Patriots are not the preseason favorite (plus-1). The second-toughest contest is the Week 9 clash with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium — there the Patriots are still a 2.5-point preseason favorite. CG Technology only released point spreads for Weeks 2 through 16. Week 17 was estimated using the Simple Rating System, which takes into account average point differential and strength of schedule.

If we convert these point spreads to win rates there is a 55 percent chance the Patriots win 12 or more games in 2019. They won 11 games in 2018 en route to their second title in three years.

Teams with the most difficult schedules in 2019 include the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. Two of those teams, the Bears and Texans, were division winners in 2018, making a repeat performance less likely.

The Patriots’ easy schedule, coupled with New England’s strength as a team, makes them a virtual lock for the division title. The New York Jets (7-9 projected record in 2019), Buffalo Bills (7-9) and Miami Dolphins (6-10) are all expected to finish well behind the Patriots in the AFC East, giving New England a 96-percent chance to finish on top for an 11th straight season. That, in turn, gives Bill Belichick and Tom Brady a conference-high 19 percent chance to win the AFC (again) and a league-high 13 percent chance to win a seventh Super Bowl ring in 2020.

The takeaway for 2019, therefore, is simple: the Patriots remain the best team in the NFL until further notice.

Read more NFL:

Donovan McNabb says if Troy Aikman is in the Hall of Fame, he should be, too

The Ravens completely changed their offense without telling Lamar Jackson

Pete Buttigieg: ‘I had put my life on the line’ to defend NFL players’ right to protest

O.J. Simpson’s No. 32 given to Bills player for first time in 42 years