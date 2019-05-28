

Odubel Herrera, here batting against the Royals earlier this month, has been charged with simple assault in Atlantic City. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder fielder Odubel Herrera was arrested and charged with simple assault in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident at the Golden Nugget hotel and casino on Monday night, the Atlantic City Police Department announced Tuesday.

Herrera was placed on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball pending an investigation, the Phillies said.

“Officers arrived to find the victim, a 20 year old woman from Philadelphia, PA, speaking with security officers,” the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. “The victim had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute. The victim refused any medical attention

“Officers located Herrera in his hotel room. He was arrested without incident” and later released, pending a future court date.

The Phillies were off Monday after returning from a seven-game road swing through Chicago and Milwaukee. In a statement posted on Twitter, the team said it learned of the incident Tuesday morning and that MLB has placed Herrera on paid administrative leave in accordance with the league’s domestic violence policy. Herrera can remain on leave for seven days while MLB officials investigate the incident.

Herrera, 27, is hitting .222 with one homer and 16 RBI this season.

