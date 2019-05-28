

Richie Incognito is back in the NFL. (Julio Cortez, File)

The Oakland Raiders are signing free agent Richie Incognito to a one-year contract, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, giving the four-time Pro Bowl guard another shot at professional football after he announced his retirement following the 2017 season.

Ken Sarnoff, Incognito’s agent, confirmed the news Monday morning on Twitter.

Citing liver and kidney problems, Incognito announced he was stepping away from football in April 2018 after a three-season run with the Buffalo Bills. But he changed his mind just days later and demanded that Buffalo give him a new contract. The Bills declined and cut him after he failed to show up for offseason workouts.

Shortly after his release, Incognito was sent for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after an incident in which he allegedly threw a dumbbell at a man in a Florida gym and was “rambling about the government.” Then, in August 2018, he was charged with threats and disorderly conduct after an incident in a Scottsdale, Ariz., funeral home following the death of his father.

“Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees,” a Scottsdale police sergeant told The Post’s Cindy Boren after the incident. “At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees. Once on scene, officers detained him as the incident was investigated. Based on the investigation, Incognito was arrested and held on misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct.”

Incognito pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Arizona last month (the other charges were dropped). He also expressed his desire to return to the NFL and visited the Raiders earlier this month.

“I’m in excellent shape,” he said on a podcast hosted by former Bills teammate Eric Wood earlier this year. “I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I really think that I can compete at a high level. I still have a passion for the game. . . . I feel like I have a few seasons left, so I’m gonna explore that possibility.”

Incognito, 35, joined the NFL in 2006 but has missed 2.5 seasons because of suspension or retirement. Midway through the 2013 season, the Miami Dolphins suspended him after allegations surfaced that he had bullied teammate Jonathan Martin, and NFL investigation found that Incognito and two other teammates had indeed bullied Martin and another unnamed Dolphins player while also directing racist taunts toward an Asian American assistant athletic trainer. Even though his suspension lasted only until the end of the 2013 season, Incognito didn’t play at all in 2014, at one point checking into an Arizona treatment facility for psychological evaluation, but returned in 2015 for three Pro Bowl seasons with the Bills.

