

D.C. United's Bill Hamid has posted a league-best seven shutouts in 15 matches. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

At the exact time Bill Hamid and D.C. United arrived at their practice grounds Tuesday, the first wave of players invited to U.S. national team training camp started their daily workout 30 miles east at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The majority of MLS players chosen by U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter will not report until after their league matches this weekend. They will then come to Annapolis to prepare for two U.S. friendlies, including next Wednesday against Jamaica at Audi Field, and the Concacaf Gold Cup, the regional championship starting June 15.

Given his sharp performances for United this season and proximity to U.S. camp, Hamid would seem like a natural choice. At the very least, he figured to make the 40-man provisional roster last week.

Berhalter, however, selected five other goalkeepers.

[Spanish soccer rocked by aother investigation into La Liga match-fixing]

“It’s disappointing,” said Hamid, 28, who heading into Wednesday’s home game against the Chicago Fire, leads MLS in shutouts (seven) and save percentage (76.5) and is third in goals against average (0.93). “I guess Gregg just doesn’t think it’s my time.”

Four of the five keepers on the early list play for MLS teams: Columbus’s Zack Steffen, who will transfer to Manchester City this summer; Atlanta’s Brad Guzan, a two-time World Cup selection; New York City FC’s Sean Johnson; and Los Angeles FC’s Tyler Miller.

The exception is Belgian-based Ethan Horvath.

Berhalter will pick three for Gold Cup duty.

In an interview Tuesday, Berhalter said his goalkeeping corps is deep and “Bill is in that company. He really is. It’s not like he is completely out of the picture.”

From a technical standpoint, goalkeepers in Berhalter’s system must be able to play the ball with their feet and distribute accurately as the U.S. team emphasizes initiating attacks from deep positions.

[In final test before Women's World Cup, U.S. flexes depth in 3-0 win over Mexico]

“We know Bill is great at a lot of things and we know where he needs improvement in some things,” Berhalter said. “Some of those things are the way we happen to want to play. It’s not to say he can’t improve those qualities and he will never be part of the team because of that."

Berhalter also passed over Hamid in January when he assembled his first roster for an all-MLS camp.

Hamid has been in and out of national team camps for 6½ years. He has appeared in six matches, most recently last June in a 2-1 defeat at Ireland, and was on the game-day roster for several others.

But the most recent assignments were under interim coach Dave Sarachan, whose tenure ended last fall.

This MLS season, Hamid has made numerous impressive saves and rescued United from sure defeat more than once. He did have one embarrassing moment: A corner kick slipped off his hands and resulted in an own goal late in a 3-1 victory over Columbus.

“I’m disappointed and surprised,” United Coach Ben Olsen said of Hamid’s latest national-team omission. “I have a lot of respect for Gregg and his decision-making and what he is doing. The way I feel about Bill, I think he’s one of the best goalkeepers in this country.”

Off the field, Hamid has not helped himself. After not getting picked for the winter camp, he told reporters at MLS media day in Los Angeles, “I saw the four they called in. I’m going to just keep it real with you: I feel like I’m better than all four of them.”

At the same event, in comments the league website did not publish until the day of United’s season opener against Guzan and Atlanta on March 3, Hamid said, “I’m better than Brad Guzan.”

After the game, Guzan responded to Hamid by saying, “There’s something about being a part of the goalkeepers union — having respect for your colleagues, having respect for the position, carrying yourself in a professional way. Some of us maybe lack in some of those areas.”

Asked Tuesday if he thought his comments have hurt his national-team chances, Hamid said, “Who knows? If I offended anybody, I apologize. My relationship with Sean [Johnson] is solid. I’ve got no beef with Zack [Steffen]. I’ve got loads of respect for these guys.

“I am a competitor. I love to win. When I am in the locker room, I am the best teammate I can possibly be. I treat people with respect. I’m honest. But I guess now is just not the time for me. I just keep working hard and keep playing well and see where the chips fall.”

Berhalter said, “I don’t love Bill’s comments, but I’m not going to hold it against the guy. I like that he is confident in his ability.”

While Hamid’s focus is on United, the national team isn’t far from his mind.

“I’ve done everything I thought I was asked of us as U.S. goalkeepers,” he said after emphasizing his passing statistics. “But now is not about me; it’s about [the U.S. players in camp], so I wish them the best of luck.”

Notes: Captain Wayne Rooney, who was involved in a hard collision with New England goalkeeper Matt Turner on Saturday, said his shoulder and chest remain sore but he plans to play Wednesday. . . . Midfielder Paul Arriola will served the second match of a two-game suspension. . . . Ryan Martin, who oversees United’s youth academy, is expected to become head coach of D.C.'s second-division team, Loudoun United. He would replace Richie Williams, who left the first-year squad to become a New England Revolution assistant.

Chicago Fire at D.C. United

Where: Audi Field.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Live streams: FloSports, ESPN+.

Records: United 7-4-4, 25 points; Fire 4-5-5, 17 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Leonardo Jara, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Marquinhos Pedroso; MFs Ulises Segura, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta, Lucas Rodriguez; F Wayne Rooney.

Chicago probable starters: GK Kenneth Kronholm; Johan Kappelhof, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Francisco Calvo, Raheem Edwards; MFs Aleksandar Katai, Brandt Bronico, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic, Przemyslaw Frankowski; C.J. Sapong.