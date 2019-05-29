

"A lot of Laker employees didn’t like that I held them accountable,” Magic Johnson said. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN on Tuesday to offer NBA Finals analysis, but during the appearance also denied allegations that he instilled a poor workplace climate when he was president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those allegations were made in a lengthy report published earlier in the day by ESPN, one that portrayed the Lakers as beset with dysfunction while under the management of Johnson — who abruptly resigned just before the regular season ended — and General Manager Rob Pelinka. ESPN, citing anonymous sources, wrote that the pair created “an in-house culture that many current and former longtime staffers said marginalized their colleagues” and left some employees dealing with fear and anxiety.

Johnson disputed the report on-air Tuesday.

“I’m a person who brings everybody together, uplift the employees,” Johnson told Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. “I’ve never abused an employee, and I never will. That’s not what I’m all about.”

The extensively reported ESPN story contained numerous accounts from anonymous sources. It included an account of a work environment with the Lakers that grew so troubled that two employees suffered panic attacks and problems with anxiety, according to the report.

“[Johnson] comes off to the fan base with the big love and the smile," said a former Lakers trainer, whom the report describes as having daily interactions with Johnson. “But he’s not — he’s a fear monger.”

On ESPN’s preview show for the Finals, which pit the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors, Johnson repeatedly claimed that since his Hall of Fame playing career with the Lakers ended in the 1990s, he has “never sat in a [human resources] person’s office.”

Johnson also said Lakers owner Jeanie Buss would not have allowed him mistreat employees.

“Jeanie knows the truth, because if I had disrespected somebody, she would have called me in her office,” he said, “and that never happened."

A Lakers spokesman, per the ESPN report, said Johnson was never reprimanded by the Lakers for inappropriate workplace behavior and that no official complaints about him were filed. A spokesman for the NBA said the league has also not received any complaints about Johnson, who declined requests to be interviewed for the ESPN story.

ESPN reported that several current and former Lakers employees said they feared reprisal if they complained about Johnson, and doubted their concerns would carry much weight in the organization.

“Now, a lot of Laker employees didn’t like that I held them accountable,” Johnson said Tuesday. “That’s what my job was. Did I have to fire some people? Yes, because we had to bring about change and get better.”

In two seasons after Johnson was hired by Buss in 2017, the Lakers posted records of 35-47 and 37-45, which represented improvements over the team’s performance in the previous four seasons but were not enough to get it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. This season was particularly disappointing, because it began with high expectations following the arrival of superstar LeBron James. But Johnson quit in April, shortly before coach Luke Walton was fired.

Asked by Wilbon what he would have done differently, Johnson said, “I would have hired my own people from the beginning.” Saying that he “inherited” Walton, who was hired in 2016, he claimed that he and Pelinka “got put together” and thus it was difficult to fairly judge him for Lakers moves that many questioned.

Johnson also went before ESPN’s cameras last week, on “First Take,” to lodge his own complaint that he was undone by “backstabbing” and “whispering” campaigns, and he singled out Pelinka at the time as having been the biggest problem for him. On Tuesday, Johnson said that he and Pelinka “worked well together” but that he was “bothered” by “the little things” that were “going on behind the scenes."

“I’m not a guy who’s going to run from the truth,” Johnson said. “I’m going to tell you the truth, and also, you can talk bad about me if I did something wrong, I don’t mind that.”

