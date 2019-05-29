

The Washington Redskins don’t want anything to do with the HBO reality TV show “Hard Knocks,” which follows a team through its training camp. The Redskins have never been on the show, which seems to suit the organization just fine, but time might be running out. They are one of five teams the NFL will not allow to block HBO from coming, along with the 49ers, Giants, Raiders and Lions.

On Wednesday, during his news conference following the day’s organized team activities, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden did his best to convince HBO that his brother Jon’s team, the Oakland Raiders, would be a much better choice.

“Really, if they were smart they’d go to Oakland,” Gruden said, smiling. “Seriously. You have Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, Paul Gunther, Vontaze Burfict. [Richie] Incognito. They’d be crazy not to go to Oakland. They could do us next year, maybe."

When reminded that teams who make the playoffs can reject a request to host “Hard Knocks” the following summer, Gruden laughed.

“If we don’t make the playoffs I probably won’t be here anyway, they can do what they want,” he said.

No one seemed to have the heart to tell Gruden that teams who have a new head coach can also say no to hosting the show.

