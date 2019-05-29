

Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson is hoping this coming year will be the season when things finally take off for him in Washington. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson stood on the side of the team’s practice fields Wednesday afternoon, talking about his football mortality.

This is something he has been thinking about since the end of last season, when he looked around the teams’ receivers meetings and realized he was one of the oldest men in the room. Suddenly he wasn’t the first round pick from TCU loaded with potential and a seemingly limitless future to show it. At 26 years old and three seasons into a career that hasn’t gone the way he must have hoped it would by now, he can see an end — and seeing the end often matures a professional athlete.

“I’m kind of crossing over to the peak of my career,” he said. “My time is running out like time sands. I think it’s kind of … an emotional last half of my career where it’s just like, man, this is the last time I tie these cleats.”

He loves the game more, he said. And there seemed a hope in him that his fourth season will be the one when everything goes right.

His career statistics are not what a team would want from a first-round pick, with just 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. When the deadline approached for the Redskins to pick up his fifth-year option, they refused, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of the year. The news did not surprise him, and he didn’t seem angry about it either. This, he said, is a sign he is growing up.

When asked if he would use the refused option as motivation, he shook his head.

“No,” he said, “because that would mean that it got to me or frustrated me or made me feel some kind of way, so there’s no motivation [to read] into that.”

Later, he added: “Obviously, I have to bring it.”

He might not have felt this calm earlier in his career. Back in his first two seasons, when he was still the first-round pick with all the expectations, he said he would feel the pressure of what everyone wanted him to be. That pressure was only magnified in a rookie season limited to two games and two catches by an injured Achilles.

Change came last year when he stopped thinking that everything was football. He tried to find other interests that calmed him and came across the book “The Urban Monk,” a guide for dealing with time and stress that helps people find a way to have more energy. It has helped him, he said.

“Everybody needs that outlet,” he said. “Everybody needs a different kind of twist of life, what life can throw at you, what life can be about. So I just started reading more, I started diving into different books that interest me and [ . . .] that kind of helped calm me down and [let me] see that this is a child’s game that you are fortunate to play and feed your family and be able to sit down and retire early in your life. So I think that kind of took away some of the pressure in knowing that this sport is a game with highs and lows like life, and it is what it is.”

This winter he went to Rwanda with his girlfriend. He had planned to visit Ghana first but changed his mind when he read more about the genocide during the country’s civil war in the early 1990s, and the way Rwandans were able to rebuild the country in the two decades since.

“You see the simplicity of life over there and you see how much you don’t need and you come back,” he said.

And so he wants this season to be a big one. Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said he has noticed that Doctson has made more catches in OTAs this spring, leaping over defenders the way the team had hoped he would when it made him the draft’s 22nd pick in the spring of 2016.

“I’m Josh’s biggest supporter up here and I’m really, really hopeful that he comes through in a big way this year,” Gruden said. “It’s a big year for him, we all know contractually, but for this football team, for us to have success, we need his input. We need his production. I think this is going to be a big year for him. If he has the year that I think he should have, then our offense should really take the next step."

Doctson does not like hearing he is a player slowed by injuries. He bristled at a question that came about his health, Wednesday, saying that he had played all but one game the last two seasons.

“There’s nothing injured on me,” he said. “I mean, it’s a tough sport, everybody’s battling something. I mean, it shows your true character if you are out here, so I think it’s a tribute to myself and these other guys that I’m out here practicing.”

