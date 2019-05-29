

Anthony Cowan has been Maryland's leading scorer the last two seasons. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Anthony Cowan Jr. will return for his senior season at Maryland after entering his name in the NBA draft, he announced Wednesday.

Under new NCAA rules introduced this year, college players can receive feedback on their NBA prospects and remain eligible, even if they hire an agent during the process. Wednesday was the last day players could remove their names from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.

Cowan has started every game during his three years at Maryland, averaging 33.5 minutes. He led the team in minutes, points and assists the last two seasons. Through his career with the Terrapins, Cowan has scored nearly 1,400 points with more than 400 assists. Cowan is on pace to finish his career ranking in Maryland’s all-time top five for assists and in the top 10 for points.

“I want to thank Coach Turgeon for his support and the professional organizations for their feedback as I explored the NBA Draft process,” Cowan said in a statement. “I took the opportunity extremely seriously and gained many things from the experience that will benefit me both on and off the court in the future. With that being said, I am returning to the University of Maryland to complete my education and my collegiate career. I’m looking forward to finishing what I started with a great group of teammates next season.”

During the 2018-19 season, Cowan was the lone upperclassman in a Maryland rotation that included five freshmen. The guard from Bowie, Md., led the team with 15.6 points and 4.4 assists per game. He scored a season-high 27 points in the Terps’ win at Minnesota, helping spark Maryland’s comeback with 23 second-half points

After Cowan entered his name in the draft, Coach Mark Turgeon said he thought it would be beneficial for the rising senior to hear new perspectives about his game. Before withdrawing from the draft, Cowan worked out with the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Anthony made a smart decision educating himself about the draft process and gaining feedback necessary to help prepare for the future,” Turgeon said in a statement. “He was able to work out for NBA teams and gain insight that will ultimately make him better. Anthony is a competitor who loves this program and wants to leave a legacy in College Park. I am excited he will complete his education and graduate with a degree in communications while leading our program next season.”

Sophomore Bruno Fernando, the only other Maryland player who declared for the draft, announced earlier this month he will forgo his final two years of eligibility.

Next season, Cowan will be the only scholarship senior on a team that will still be full of youth but far more experienced than last season. With seven of eight players returning from last year’s rotation, the Terrapins have landed in the top 10 of many early preseason rankings. Maryland also brings in a five-man recruiting class that ranks third in the Big Ten.

