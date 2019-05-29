

Johnny Venters (right) struggled so far this season before the Nationals signed him to a minor league deal Wednesday. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The Washington Nationals’ search for bullpen help, any bit of it they can find, continued when they signed Jonny Venters to a minor league deal Wednesday.

Venters, 34, is a left-handed specialist with a long injury history. He’s had Tommy John surgery three times. He was sidelined from 2013 to 2017 as he tried to get his elbow right. He once led the National League in appearances, with 85 for the Atlanta Braves in 2011, was an all-star that season and finished with a 1.84 ERA. His comeback led him back to the Braves this year, and he had a 17.36 ERA in 4 2/3 innings (across nine games) before he was released earlier in May.

He has now been assigned to the Nationals’ Class AA affiliate in Harrisburg. Washington has the league’s worst bullpen with a 7.14 ERA — the next-closest is 5.94 — and it has spent this season looking for relievers to stick. They tried veteran lefty Dan Jennings and that didn’t work. They signed Vidal Nuno to a minor league deal in January and recently released him after he’d spent two months with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. They recently selected the contract of veteran George Kontos and sent him to Fresno. Javy Guerra, a 33-year-old righty, is in the middle of his tryout with the Nationals, and the roster otherwise filled out by unproven and largely ineffective relievers.

And that could open an opportunity for Venters if he impresses in the coming weeks.

“He was a prominent left-handed pitcher, who pitched well and pitched in some high-leverage situations for teams,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Venters before a 7:20 p.m. game against the Braves on Wednesday. "So nothing’s set in stone yet, but once he gets going he’s just another guy that maybe we could use later on down the line.”

The signing came amid another day of shuffling for the Nationals’ pitching staff. Righty Aníbal Sánchez was activated off the 10-day injured list, where he’d been for 12 days with a left hamstring strain, to start against the Braves. To make room for him on the 25-man roster, the Nationals optioned rookie reliever James Bourque to Fresno. Martinez also offered updates on two injured pitchers — fifth starter Jeremy Hellickson and reliever Justin Miller.

Hellickson, who went to the IL with a right shoulder strain last week, has been shut down from throwing for the time being. The soreness has not gone away like the Nationals hoped and they want to be extra cautious with the next steps in his recovery. Miller, on the IL since May 18 with a strained right rotator cuff, recently threw on flat ground from 90 feet. Both Hellickson and Miller are back in Washington rehabbing with trainers while the team is on a road swing.

“It was the bouncing back that got him," Martinez said of Hellickson. "I thought by letting him throw and adding a long toss program that it’ll help him, and he just said that his shoulder just hasn’t bounced back. So we just shut him down and we want him to strengthen his shoulder so he can come back and help us.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (23-32)

Trea Turner, SS

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Matt Adams, 1B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Victor Robles, CF

Aníbal Sánchez, P

Braves (30-25)

Ronald Acuna Jr., CF

Dansby Swanson, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Nick Markakis, RF

Austin Riley, LF

Tyler Flowers, C

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Kevin Gausman, P

