Tuesday night brought us what some have described as the “worst first pitch ever.” There is, however, another way to look at the wayward effort before a White Sox home game against the Royals: It’s the greatest first pitch ever!

The case for that assessment rests on the degree of difficulty, or at least improbability, involved. The ceremonial pitch, thrown by a woman identified as a White Sox employee of the month, managed to hit its target — provided that the target was a team photographer situated at about a 45-degree angle from what he presumed would be the likely path of the ball.

"Now, the key to this game is keeping your eye on the ball." pic.twitter.com/qZKAt6GSKk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

The photographer, Darren Georgia, said during the game’s telecast that the pitch, which looked as if it might have hit him in the face, actually nailed his camera.

“The camera is okay. I’m okay. I’m just shocked,” he said, adding, “I honestly didn’t even see it coming.”

Life comes at you pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/ySGgmqSc1n — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2019

The toss immediately conjured memories of rapper 50 Cent’s first pitch before a Mets game almost five years earlier to the day. However, while both throws went in more or less the same direction, the team photographer in 50 Cent’s case was standing further back, on the first base line, and managed to avoid being plunked, although not by very much.

On This Date: 50 Cent throws wild first pitch Coming up to the mound ... 50 Cent! 5 years ago Monday, 50 threw out a not-so-great first pitch 😂 Posted by ESPN on Monday, May 27, 2019

Other notable figures to have thrown memorably bad first pitches include Carl Lewis, Mariah Carey and Carly Rae Jepsen. Washington-area fans may recall with a shudder a botched attempt by John Wall in 2011, but the Wizards point guard managed to redeem himself, more or less, with a better first pitch two years later.

Of course, no discussion of hitting something other than the catcher’s mitt with a first pitch would be complete without mention of Jordan Leandre, a childhood cancer survivor who became a high school pitcher. The Massachusetts native showed he had strong arm, but his 2017 pitch before a Red Sox game sailed high and wide, and it hit a photographer behind the catcher.

More to the point, it hit the photographer in what might be described as his man zone. At least, though, the pitch headed in the general direction of home plate.

First trip to Fenway and this was the ceremonial first pitch 💥🥜🤣 #RedSox pic.twitter.com/HtVJ0uOphw — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) August 17, 2017

“Obviously, it just slipped away,” Leandre said at the time. “My first thought — I didn’t say it out loud — was ‘Uh-oh.’ I got him pretty good, I guess."

On Tuesday, the White Sox employee of the month — it’s tempting to say of the century, but the team’s on-field employees did manage to win the 2005 World Series, after all — appeared to be enjoying her moment in the spotlight, even after her gaffe. She ran off the mound with her arms raised, then happily posed for a photo with the intended target, pitcher Evan Marshall.

For his part, Marshall initially reacted to the pitch in understandably mortified fashion, putting his hands over his head while walking away from home plate. However, perhaps realizing that Georgia was unhurt, Marshall was soon smiling at realization of what just happened.

“I don’t think I can thank her enough,” Georgia said wryly of the White Sox employee, after having it suggested to him during his interview that he would now be a permanent fixture in blooper-reel packages. “I never knew that this was gonna be my 15 minutes of fame.”

Georgia added that a veteran White Sox photographer said he’d never had that happen to him in 35 years. “I’m glad I could be the first,” Georgia said with a chuckle.

