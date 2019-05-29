

A rendering of 'The District,' a courtside patio that will be installed for Wizards games at Capital One Arena. (Courtesy of Monumental Sports and Entertainment) (MSE/MSE)

Wizards games at Capital One Arena will feature a new place for fans with VIP tickets to follow the action next season, with the addition of a courtside patio near Washington’s bench. Monumental Sports and Entertainment on Wednesday announced the first details of “The District,” a roughly 1,000-square foot space featuring a bar and offering an “enhanced culinary experience.” VIP tickets start at $230 per game.

The patio is part of $15 million worth of privately funded upgrades being made to Capital One Arena this summer, the second phase of a two-year project that began with $40 million in renovations last summer. A fancy new center-hung scoreboard with a 360-degree continuous video screen, curved video boards in the upper corners of the arena and 20,000 square footage of LED signage are also scheduled to debut in the fall.

“The District” will be located in the east end zone of the arena, behind the basket closest to the Wizards’ bench. An undisclosed number of seats will be removed from Sections 105 and 106 to make room for the patio and 84 new VIP seats will be added. A Monumental Sports and Entertainment spokeswoman said a small number of Wizards season ticket members will be affected by the change. Those fans will be given the opportunity to upgrade to VIP seats or relocate to the same row on the opposite end of the court. The Atlanta Hawks introduced a courtside bar in their arena in 2017, but the Wizards say their version will be the largest in the NBA.

“Washington, D.C. is one of the most connected cities in the world and the courtside patio at Capital One Arena will be an ideal location for business development and networking opportunities and perfect for fans who want to socialize at a unique space that serves as a literal extension of the hardwood and our terrific in-venue VIP experiences,” Jim Van Stone, Monumental Sports and Entertainment’s president of business operations and chief commercial officer said in a statement.

Last summer’s upgrades to the arena included remodeled concourses and new concession offerings. The Wizards’ former practice court was transformed into the MGM National Harbor VIP Lounge, which is available to fans with courtside seats to Wizards games and on-the-glass seats for Capitals games.

