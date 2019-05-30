

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) at the Capitol on May 22. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A major sponsor with deep local roots has ended its partnership with the Fresno Grizzlies after the minor league baseball team aired a Memorial Day video that included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) among America’s “enemies of freedom,” putting the congresswoman alongside North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and the late Cuban president Fidel Castro.

The raisin company Sun-Maid announced late Wednesday that it is terminating its sponsorship of the Grizzlies after the team showed the video at Chukchansi Park on Monday, the Fresno Bee reported.

In a statement to the newspaper, Sun-Maid said it was “deeply disappointed” by the video.

“Sun-Maid does not support the views or sentiments expressed in the video, nor does it condone the airing of it,” the company said. “While the Grizzlies have apologized for this mistake, we are standing on the side of what we believe is right and terminating our sponsorship of the team.”

The decision hits close to home: Sun-Maid has deep roots in California’s San Joaquin Valley region, having been founded in Fresno in 1912. The company recently announced it would be moving its headquarters back to the city from nearby Kingsburg, Calif., where it has been based since 1964.

[Boswell: If Fresno Grizzlies don’t fire someone for Ocasio-Cortez video, the Nationals must]

The Memorial Day montage featured excerpts from President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address and moving images of American veterans who fought in several wars. But in the video’s final moments, as the former commander in chief intoned, “for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries, they will be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people,” images of anti-fascist protesters, dictators and Ocasio-Cortez appeared on screen.

The backlash was swift, and the Grizzlies apologized.

But Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying that videos such as the one played by the team often lead to death threats and hateful messages.

What people don’t (maybe do) realize is when orgs air these hateful messages, my life changes bc of the flood of death threats they inspire.



I‘ve had mornings where I wake up & the 1st thing I do w/ my coffee is review photos of the men (it’s always men) who want to kill me. https://t.co/hiYbPghad7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2019

The Grizzlies, the Class AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, said in a statement early Tuesday that team officials had not seen the full video before showing it at the stadium. The team apologized for not properly vetting the video and for taking attention away from veterans.

“A pre-produced video from outside our front office was selected; unfortunately what was supposed to be a moving tribute ended with some misleading and offensive editing, which made a statement that was not our intent and certainly not our opinion,” the Grizzlies said.

The team said it was “embarrassed” and “will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again.”

In a subsequent email to The Washington Post, team spokesman Paul Braverman said the staff member responsible for the video was “remorseful,” and confirmed the club was conducting an internal review of the incident.

According to the team website, the Grizzlies still maintain sponsorships from Tecate beer, Coca-Cola and the Fresno Bee. Another tier of “major partners” includes brands such as Toyota and Dos Equis.

Read more:

It’s time to correct the narrative around Stephen Strasburg

For a longtime local radio voice, debut Nationals broadcast was the ‘thrill of a lifetime’

It’s time for hot-hitting Anthony Rendon and the Nationals to figure out his future