

United midfielder Ulises Segura scores his second goal of the game during a 3-3 draw against the Chicago Fire at Audi Field. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

D.C. United overcame a two-goal deficit Wednesday night to take the lead in the late stages against the Chicago Fire.

But on the brink of a stirring comeback victory, with first place at stake and a three-game unbeaten streak about to end, United conceded a goal in stoppage time and settled for a 3-3 draw before 14,201 at Audi Field.

Despite United’s stirring reply to the early goals, this outcome will go down as a major disappointment. Aiming to complete the first half of the schedule this week with two victories, D.C. (7-4-5) stumbled in the dying moments.

Luciano Acosta had provided the lead in the 81st minute, but in the second of five added minutes, Francisco Calvo got to Bastian Schweinsteiger’s clever flick an instant before goalkeeper Bill Hamid and nodded it into the open net.

Ulises Segura had led United’s charge with goals in the 44th and 61st minute. Later, on his second magnificent assist of the night, Leonardo Jara swung a cross to the edge of the six-yard box. The 5-foot-3 Acosta used an inside move to dismiss Przemyslaw Frankowski and score on a header for his fourth goal of the season.

C.J. Sapong and Djorde Mihailovic had put the Fire (4-5-6) ahead in the first 14 minutes.

United defender Chris Odoi-Atsem made his first regular season appearance since returning from cancer treatments, starting at left back and playing 68 minutes before leaving to a standing ovation.

The former Maryland Terrapin, who turned 24 on Tuesday, had proved his fitness level last Wednesday by logging 65 minutes in the 5-2 defeat to Spain’s Real Betis.

It had been a long road back from chemotherapy to treat Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He returned to competitive play this month with D.C.'s second-division squad, Loudoun United, then gained a place on the MLS game-day roster to fill injury voids.

Odoi-Atsem figured to be an option off the bench only, but with left back Marquinhos Pedroso responsible for conceding goals in each of the previous two league matches, Coach Ben Olsen made the switch.

Odoi-Atsem’s previous regular-season appearance came in March 2018, his previous start in September 2017 against the Fire.

For the second consecutive match, Segura replaced Paul Arriola (red-card suspension) on the right flank. Arriola will return to the lineup Saturday against visiting San Jose.

Segura should have put United ahead in the seventh minute, but after an end-line setup by Jara, Segura’s eight-yard one-timer skipped wide.

The miss proved costly. Five minutes later, Nicolas Gaitan whipped in a 30-yard free kick. Sapong made a near-post-run and beat Wayne Rooney to the ball for an eight-yard header.

Just 2½ minutes passed and the Fire struck again, this time with assistance from a deflection.

Aleksandar Katai infiltrated the left side — one of several times that occurred in the first half — before defender Frederic Brillant intervened. Brillant’s clearance rolled toward Mihailovic for a running one-timer from 28 yards that caromed off Junior Moreno and bounded behind the committed Hamid.

If not for Hamid, United would have been embarrassed before the 30-minute mark. He made outstanding foot saves on Sapong and Katai.

Everything United tried to do was laborious. The grace and style it had exhibited in the second half of the 2018 season and early this year was gone — lost to a lack of synchronization and to opponents that have adjusted tactics.

Late in the half, though, United showed signs of life as Rooney’s glancing header off Segura’s cross roared over the crossbar.

The deficit was halved — and initially extinguished — in the final moments of the half.

Rooney pounced on a stray ball and rumbled into space before leading Segura with a pass in stride. The Costa Rican’s low, clean finish beat Kenneth Kronholm.

Moments later, crisp combination work culminated with Rooney’s through ball to Lucas Rodriguez sandwiched by two defenders and the charging goalie as he pierced the box.

After Kronholm bobbled the initial bid, the Argentine scored into a clear net. However, video replay confirmed Rodriguez knocking the ball forward with his arm before scoring.

Intermission did not stem United’s momentum. After several threats, D.C. drew even when Jara delivered an exquisite long ball along the right flank to Segura, who tucked an angled effort into the far corner with perfect placement.

Acosta broke the tie, but United cracked at the end.

Notes: Moreno was named to Venezuela’s Copa America roster and will report to training camp Sunday. He’ll be away for several weeks. Arriola is expected to receive a U.S. call-up for Concacaf Gold Cup preparations. After Saturday, United does not have another league match until June 25 . ..

United will receive at least $75,000 in general allocation money from New England for relinquishing the contractual rights to its second-division team’s coach, Richie Williams. He resigned last week to join Bruce Arena’s staff. An official announcement is expected soon.