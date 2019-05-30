

Stephen Curry will have to lift the Warriors with Kevin Durant unavailable for Game 1. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

One team is back in the NBA Finals for the fifth straight season. The other has never been here before, not in the entire 24-year history of the franchise. And for the first time in eight years, LeBron James is nowhere to be found. New blood — huzzah!

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will try to deny the Golden State Warriors their fourth title in the last half-decade, though the odds are (literally) against them. Toronto does, however, have one thing no previous Warriors’ Finals opponent has had: home-court advantage. That’s right — Golden State will open this series on the road.

Can the Raptors use that springboard, and Kevin Durant’s injury-related absence from Game 1, to get off to fast start and make this a series? Or are Stephen Curry’s Warriors destined to hoist yet another Larry O’Brien trophy?

Here’s everything you need to know for the first game in this championship series, the first Finals game ever played in Canada.

NBA Finals Game 1: Warriors at Raptors

DATE : Thursday, May 30

: Thursday, May 30 TIME : 9 p.m. Eastern

: 9 p.m. Eastern LOCATION : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto TV CHANNEL : ABC

: ABC STREAMING : Watch ESPN

: Watch ESPN INJURIES: Warriors (Kevin Durant, calf, ruled out for Game 1; DeMarcus Cousins, quad, questionable); Raptors (OG Anunoby, appendectomy, day to day; Patrick McCaw, personal, uncertain)

NBA Finals preview

>> For years, a certain superlative — “best player in the league” — has been the sole domain of LeBron James, whose streak of consecutive NBA Finals appearances ended at eight this season. Right on cue, the LeBron-less void of this year’s playoffs has birthed a fascinating and layered debate about James’s successor. These Finals will feature three stars — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard — who can make compelling cases for the throne. (Read more)

>> Kawhi Leonard is back in the NBA Finals, but this will be a very different series than the one that helped make Leonard a household name five years ago. He no longer defers or plays in anyone’s shadow, he isn’t surrounded by legends, and he isn’t coached by one of the sport’s all-time greats. Crucially, he won’t be leading a team-wide plan to slow down a single superstar. Instead, he will be on the receiving end of such an effort. It could go a long way in defining Leonard. (Read more)

>> Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard should be counting the days until free agency only because they can’t wait to sign new contracts to remain in two of the best situations in the NBA. Instead, it feels like the Finals represent a dual ending. For Durant, it could conclude one of the most successful and polarizing three-year stints a professional athlete has ever had. For Leonard, it could be a one-and-done season for the ages with a team that risked it all by trading for him without assurances he would sign long-term. (Read more)

Full NBA Finals schedule

Game 1 at Toronto: Thursday, May 30, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2 at Toronto: Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3 at Golden State: Wednesday, June 5, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4 at Golden State: Friday, June 7, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5 at Toronto (if necessary): Monday, June 10, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 6 at Golden State (if necessary): Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 7 at Toronto (if necessary): Sunday, June 16, 8 p.m. (ABC)

More on the NBA Finals:

Sign up for our weekly NBA newsletter to get the best basketball coverage in your inbox

Finals-bound Raptors channel Kawhi Leonard’s focus as Warriors await

Stephen Curry torments Trail Blazers again, sending Warriors to fifth straight NBA Finals

Draymond Green promised a reporter a trip to the NBA Finals. Now the reporter hopes to collect.

Raptors superfan Drake appears to have Warriors tattoos and a beef with Smash Mouth

The Raptors are going to the NBA Finals and Toronto fans are going nuts

Kevin Durant’s explanation as to why he chooses to engage on social media? ‘I’m qualified.’

Kevin Durant, likely to miss start of NBA Finals, is feuding with Chris Broussard of Fox Sports

Get off the court, Drake

Colin Kaepernick helped the Warriors celebrate their sweep of Trail Blazers