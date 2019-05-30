

The Washington Redskins went 7-9 last year and Vegas oddsmakers think they will do worse in 2019. (Patrick Semansky)

There is optimism in the air around Redskins Park. Washington’s top two draft picks, quarterback Dwayne Haskins and edge rusher Montez Sweat, are getting high marks during team OTAs and so is cornerback Jimmy Moreland, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison University. Newly acquired Landon Collins, a three-time Pro Bowl safety who was signed for $84 million this offseason, made his debut Tuesday. Running back Derrius Guice, sidelined his entire rookie season due to a knee injury suffered in the 2018 preseason, and Stanford running back Bryce Love, a fourth-round pick in 2019, likely add to an already strong backfield featuring Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, a scout and director of player personnel for the Washington Redskins from 2001 to 2007, also made sure to let everyone know Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has moved on from his meddling ways. “He has tried to evolve and entrust people in power that he’s put into place to make those decisions,” Riddick said on John Keim’s latest podcast.

So why is the win total at the Westgate Superbook set at 6.5, with the money line on the under fixed at -130, meaning you have to wager $130 to win $100? Because there is a 60 percent chance the Redskins win six or fewer games in 2019.

To determine this, we used the weekly preseason point spreads released by CG Technology in May to calculate each team’s projected record. CG Technology only released point spreads for Weeks 1 through 16. Week 17 was estimated using the Simple Rating System, which takes into account average point differential and strength of schedule.

The toughest games for Washington this season are its regular season-opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (9-point underdog) and a Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on the road at Lambeau Field (9-point underdog). The Redskins are favored in four games this season, all at home and all by a field goal or less: Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers (-1), Week 11 against the New York Jets (-2½), Week 12 against the Detroit Lions (-2) and Week 16 against the New York Giants (-3). The home opener in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys is a pick 'em.

As you can imagine, a mean projection of 6-10 doesn’t bode well for Washington’s playoff chances. They win the NFC East in just three percent of the simulations run, the NFC Championship 1.7 percent of the time and the Super Bowl once out of every 179 simulations (0.6 percent). Those are better odds than being struck by lightning but underwhelming considering the buzz surrounding the team in the offseason.

Missing the playoffs for a fourth year in a row would bode poorly for the future of Coach Jay Gruden in Washington. Since 2016, the least year the Redskins made the playoffs, there have been seven teams, not including Washington, that have missed the playoffs three years in a row. All seven made at least one coaching change during that span.

