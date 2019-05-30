

"I offended people and I am sorry," Hank Haney said. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Hank Haney apologized Wednesday for insensitive remarks he made about the LPGA, but not before the famed golf instructor was blasted by numerous players.

Among those offering sharp criticism of Haney was Michelle Wie, who said on Twitter, “Racism and sexism are no laughing matter Hank … shame on you.”

Haney, who gained renown as the swing coach for Tiger Woods from 2004 to 2010, mentioned Wei on his SiriusXM radio Wednesday morning, when co-host Steve Johnson asked him about the 74th U.S. Women’s Open, which is set to tee off on Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston.

After joking that he would “predict a Korean” to win the event, Haney said (via golf.com), “I couldn’t name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour.”

“Nah, maybe I could,” Haney continued. “Well, I’d go with ‘Lee.’ If I didn’t have to name a first name, I’d get a bunch of them right. I don’t know … Lexi Thompson … Michelle Wie’s hurt. I don’t know that many.”

Wie, who withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open with an injury, reacted quickly to the remarks.

“As a Korean American female golfer, these comments that [Haney] made disappoint and anger me on so many different levels. … I don’t ever do this, but this must be called out,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Too many of these girls, Korean or not, have worked countless hours and sacrificed so much to play in the US Open this week,” added the 29-year-old Wie, who won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open and is among the most popular players on the LPGA Tour. “There are so many amazing players in the field. Let’s celebrate them. … Not mock them.”

Several current and former LPGA players joined Wie in criticizing Haney, including Annika Sorenstam, who described his comments in one word: “Unacceptable!”

Another Korean American star on the Tour, Christina Kim, posted a string of tweets in which she said of Haney: “Heaven forbid we celebrate the game of golf and all of the incredible golfers around the globe, male, female, those that fall between, or outside the spectrum. … What a terribly short sighted view of this incredible sport we are all so lucky to be able to play. Making light of everything the 13 founders of LPGA fought for and we still currently fight for every single damned day is disgusting and you just lost a fan in me.”

We don’t want you and we don’t need you. We’re busy. We are busy molding and shaping the next generation of golfers, male and female. We are busy paving the way for strong, independent women. We are too busy for this small minded mentality. — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) May 29, 2019

Well said @themichellewie Wiesy! Shame on you @HankHaney and Steve Johnson. @PGATOUR if you’re truly serious about supporting the @lpga and growing the game these two morons won’t have a voice anymore! https://t.co/2hvZoBE4Tn — Karrie Webb (@Karrie_Webb) May 29, 2019

My last name is Dye @HankHaney. — Kendall Dye (@Kendall_Dye) May 29, 2019

“I find it hard to believe someone who is in golf couldn’t name a few players on the lpga,” tweeted Brittany Lincicome, adding, “Jerk.”

Haney was made aware of the growing criticism before his radio show ended, and he initially defended his comments.

"Isn’t there a lot of girls on the LPGA Tour with the same name, right?” Haney asked (via golf.com).

“They have exactly the same name,” Johnson replied while making a reference to Jeongeun Lee6, who added the number to her name to differentiate herself from the five previous players on the Korean women’s tour of the same name.

“It just goes to show you, Hank,” Johnson said. “Everybody has an agenda.”

“Anyway, I apologize if that offended people,” Haney said. “I guess it did.”

On the LPGA money list, five of the top 100 players are named “Lee,” including Lee6 and Australia’s Minjee Lee, the only player with such a name to have won a Tour event in the past year. Eighteen players in the top 100 represent South Korea, where Lee is a common surname.

“This is why Haney’s comments hurt: by publicly admitting that he sees a bunch of the same 'Lee’s on the LPGA,” former LPGA player Jeehae Lee said on Twitter, “he has normalized the view that these women on the LPGA are nameless, faceless golfing robots who aren’t worthy of individual humanity.”

Her comments echoed passages in a 2009 book co-written by Kim about her experiences on the LPGA Tour, in which she wrote: “Spending just a little time among the tour’s many Koreans makes it very obvious that this group is not nearly as monolithic and homogenous as people think. … The fans and reporters who grouse, ‘Oh, those Koreans are all the same,’ are just too lazy or narrow-minded to make the effort to get to know the individuals.

“It also bugs me that the Koreans are collectively demonized as ‘robotic’ because they spend so much time trying to improve as players,” Kim continued in her book. "This is America — don’t we celebrate hard work and initiative?”

Shortly after his radio appearance, Haney posted a statement of apology on Twitter.

“This morning I made some comments about women’s golf and its players that were insensitive and that I regret,” Haney wrote. "In an effort to make a point about the overwhelming success of Korean players on the tour I offended people and I am sorry. I have the highest respect for the women who have worked so hard to reach the pinnacle of their sport and I never meant to take away from their abilities and accomplishments.

“I’ve worked in this game with men and women players from many different cultures and I look forward to continuing to do so.”

The LPGA subsequently posted a statement in which it said it was “proud of the many faces who represent the diverse and global nature of golf.”

“We celebrate all our athletes for the people they are, the countries from which they come, and the unique stories that each of them have to tell,” the LPGA said. “This game is for everyone.”

We are proud of the many faces who represent the diverse and global nature of golf. We celebrate all our athletes for the people they are, the countries from which they come, and the unique stories that each of them have to tell. This game is for everyone. #DriveOn pic.twitter.com/eIfhid66RV — LPGA (@LPGA) May 29, 2019

