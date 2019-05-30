

LeBron James poses with his children LeBron James Jr. (left), Zhuri James (front) and Bryce Maximus James (right) at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The sons of NBA superstars and former Miami Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade will play together next season at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California, according to multiple media reports.

LeBron James Jr., who goes by Bronny, and Zaire Wade, Dwyane’s oldest son, will team up at the high-profile prep school in Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles, which is home to one of the best high school basketball teams in the country. James’ 11-year old son, Bryce, also will be transferring to Sierra Canyon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Thursday, Bronny tweeted a photoshopped image of the duo in Sierra Canyon jerseys.

Bronny, who recently made headlines after racking up one million followers on Instagram in less than a day, will be a freshman next season after he attended Crossroads School (Calif.) this school year. He has drawn praise for his performance during his first year on the Nike EYBL circuit, an AAU basketball league. Evan Daniels, the director of basketball recruiting of 247Sports, said Bronny is “tracking as a future high major prospect.”

Zaire, who is entering his senior year and previously attended American Heritage High School in Florida, has college offers from Nebraska and DePaul, according to 247Sports.

Bronny and Zaire would be the latest sons of basketball royalty to attend Sierra Canyon. Last season, the team featured the sons of former NBA stars Scottie Pippen and Kenyon Martin, both of whom have signed to play for Vanderbilt (coached by another NBA alum in Jerry Stackhouse), along with Duke signee Cassius Stanley, the son of sports agent Jerome Stanley.

Sierra Canyon is not only known for its star-powered athletes, but other children of celebrities as well. Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner attended the school, while Hollywood A-listers like Kevin Hart, Will Smith, and Jamie Foxx have also sent their kids to Sierra Canyon.

James just completed his first season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, while Wade retired after his 16th season in the NBA, as a member of the Miami Heat.

Read more:

Why a top basketball prospect chose to play professionally in New Zealand over college

In search of an edge, elite basketball prospects are repeating a grade — in middle school

As ACL tears pile up, doctors and coaches worry that kids are playing too much basketball