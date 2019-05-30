

The last we saw Tiger Woods, he was flailing around Bethpage Black on his way to a missed cut at the PGA Championship, the rust evident in his first tournament since his Masters win in early April. But Woods declared himself “refreshed” entering this week’s Memorial at Muirfield Village in Ohio, and on Thursday he looked to be on his way back into contention after a 2-under-par 70 left him five strokes back of Ryan Moore, the leader after the morning groupings.

It was the best first-round score for Woods at the Memorial since he won his fifth and most recent tournament title there in 2012.

Woods played his first 13 holes at even par before birdies on three of his last five holes. At the par-3 eighth, his 17th hole of the day, Woods stuck his tee shot to within four feet of the hole and converted the birdie putt to get to 2 under.

“It was one of those days it could have easily flipped. It’s so soft out there and definitely gettable,” Woods said after his round.

The Memorial will serve as Woods’s warm-up for the U.S. Open, which takes place two weeks later at Pebble Beach.

Meanwhile, three-time major winner and former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth continued his rebound from a prolonged slump with a 6-under 66, the highlight coming on a 35-foot eagle putt at No. 5:

Entering the PGA Championship, Spieth had gone 18 straight tournaments without a top 10 finish dating back to last year. But he putted his way into a tie for third at Bethpage Black and then backed it up with a tie for eighth at last weekend’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas. On Thursday, Spieth’s short game was there for him again. He needed only 22 putts and twice chipped in from off the green, the first time for birdie at No. 11 (his second hole of the day):

And then again at the par-3 fourth hole, when he recovered from a tee shot into the rough and then a flyby chip to save par:

Tough lie in the rough. 😨



Pitches it over the green. 😤



Holes it for par. 🤯@JordanSpieth can do no wrong on Thursday @MemorialGolf. 🤷‍♂️#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ZMp2C5ypuB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 30, 2019

