

Victor Robles has carried the same fire with him from the streets of his childhood home to Nationals Park. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

On a spring afternoon that felt more like deep summer, roughly two dozen Washington Nationals stood in their home outfield, stretching and talking. When a batting-practice ball drifted close enough, they jogged toward it or flicked halfhearted gloves, taking it easy in the heavy heat. All except Victor Robles.

Even then, two hours before the game, the 22-year-old center fielder squared his shoulders to the plate, crouched in the athletic stance his coaches call “the circle” and readied for each crack! No matter which direction the balls flew, Robles sprinted after them with the same unrelenting energy responsible for every cheer, groan, bruise and dollar earned in his young career.

He has always been this way. He thinks it’s in his genes. He grew up watching his father dominate pickup basketball runs with the same intensity. The son carried the fire to la plaquita, the cricket-like street game he “attacked” as a kid in the Dominican Republic. He carried it to the youth baseball fields, where coaches worried he’d run into the concrete wall in center and “kill himself” before he turned 16 and became eligible to sign with a Major League Baseball team.

He carried it for years, through five seasons in the minor leagues, to Nationals Park, where amid this bleak season he’s shone with power (he’s third on the team with eight home runs), speed (he’s third in the National League with nine steals) and durability (he has played in 54 of 56 games).

[It’s time for hot-hitting Anthony Rendon and the Nationals to figure out his future]

Yet the daring bunts, diving catches and dazzling speed can, for a moment, make you forget how often Robles puts himself at risk. Then a stark reminder hurtles toward his head. Last Saturday against the Miami Marlins, Robles squared to bunt, extended himself over the plate and stared down a 96 mile per hour sinker that never sank. He knifed out of the way, landing on his back as the ball grazed his chin, one of his 10 hit-by-pitches this season.

That one scared him. He thought he might lose teeth. Still, it changed nothing.

“I've always said a pitch that hits me is not going to change my aggressiveness and how I play the game,” he said afterward in Spanish through a team interpreter. “I leave everything in God's hands and what happens, happens.”

This tension in his game does not surface only every once in a while. It appears almost every game, sometimes multiple times, and is integral to every part of his baseball makeup.

Head

Nationals players and coaches flinch when Robles makes mistakes, throwing to the wrong base or jogging into an out because, after a teammate walked, he thought third base was open. But they recognize this is part of the process.

Manager Dave Martinez and other coaches see a younger player sharpening his mind through his commitment to situational study, his “daily diet” of throwing the bases pregame, and his internalization of the outfield alignment chart. Despite the miscues, Martinez remembers strongest the flashes difficult to coach, like when Robles comes to the plate and imagines himself as a defender, wondering what he wouldn’t want the hitter to do. He possesses an uncanny understanding for when and where to spring a push bunt.

“He pretty much [bunts] on his own. He gets it,” Martinez said. “He’s asking questions every day, and he’s learning.”

Eyes

The aggression Robles unleashes on the bases and in the field translates to the batter’s box, where Robles swings often. It’s not that his eyes deceive him — he ranks 86th of 167 qualified MLB hitters for pitches chased outside the strike zone (29.8 percent), per FanGraphs — it’s that he is less discriminant about which strikes he’ll go after. He likes to get in the box and make something happen, which presents a conundrum.

This approach follows what Martinez preaches, that his team needs to put the ball in play more and sacrifice runners over, yet it sometimes runs counter to his manager’s other philosophy, especially for young players, about taking walks. (Robles’ walk rate, 5.7 percent, ranks in the bottom 15th percentile of qualified hitters.)

“He's just overly aggressive,” Martinez said. “He understands hey, he's up there to hit. We tell him that, ‘You may not want to look for walks, but there are times where they're going to give you walks. Take your walks.’ But he's aggressive.”



Victor Robles got hit on the chin after squaring to bunt against Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alacantra. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Arm

In mid-May, during one pitching change, three generations of outfielders huddled in center. Seven years ago, veteran Gerardo Parra had mentored rookie Adam Eaton with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, Eaton was mentoring a rookie himself.

When Robles grows overeager and throws to the wrong base or misses the cutoff, which he’s done several times this season, Eaton sees a reflection of the player he used to be. He knows the game comes fast with tens of thousands of fans in the seats. Robles can compensate for the slip-ups with power — scouts graded his arm a 70 on an 80 scale — but Eaton wants to help refine Robles.

“Most guys learn [the nuances] in the minor leagues,” Eaton said. “He's gifted enough that he's learning at the big leagues.”

Usually, after a pitching change, Eaton will relay the number of outs and the speed of the batter and any runners. This time, though, the player he’d learned to do that from, Parra, was there and said it first. Eaton looked at Robles, who started laughing.

[How much are the Nationals really considering using an opener?]

Hips

The Nationals want Robles to slow down, and it starts by focusing on one step at a time. Before every game, as a part of his fastidious routine, Robles works on the “first-step drill” designed to make players more conscious of their hips.

When a batter blasts a ball his way, third base coach and outfield coordinator Bobby Henley wants Robles to take the correct first step, to pursue rather than recover. If the ball goes over his head, his hips should open about 180 degrees as Robles plants his right foot. Same rules apply on line drives. Robles has shown flashes, such as last Friday against the Marlins when he made a diving catch to start the ninth inning, along with some mistakes. On May 22, Mets outfielder Juan Lagares doubled over his head to spark a six-run eighth inning because Robles took a circuitous route.

“When you’re an aggressive-style player . . . you’re going to make mistakes,” Henley said. He brushed it off. “I’ve been really happy with him. … He has a base [skill set] and, through successes and through failures, at times, he continues to get better, learning from both.”

[With season’s first third over, the Nats need a streak — or three — to have a chance]

Feet

Nothing in Robles’ game is as uncomplicated as his feet. He flies in his Nike cleats, one of the best base-running threats in baseball. He throttles up on offense for hustle doubles and on defense for rockets in the gap and everywhere else for the small moments that might make a difference.

Before and after every pitch, Robles is growing, his brain whirring to catch his physical talents. But there’s a purity when he’s running, the talent which propelled him from the la plaquita games to the fields with the concrete wall to this moment. The opponents have changed, yet they still afford his speed the same respect.

The Nationals embrace it with hesitance. They want Robles to use his feet, but safely. They want him to slow down before an injury forces him to. Yet Robles knows he wouldn’t be here without the fire, and he grapples with that divide while ultimately believing it’s crucial.

“I don’t see myself changing now,” Robles said. “That’s what got me here, and I’m going to play the same.”

Read more on the Washington Nationals:

The Nationals finally get a laugher and complete a two-game sweep of Braves

Boswell: If Fresno Grizzlies don’t fire someone for Ocasio-Cortez video, the Nationals must

Boswell: It’s time to correct the narrative around Stephen Strasburg

Dave Martinez understands how to manage Gerardo Parra. He was once a near-identical player.