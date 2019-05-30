

A young child is carried from the stands after being injured by a foul ball during a Cubs-Astros game in Houston. (David J. Phillip)

A child was taken to a hospital after being struck by a foul ball during a game Wednesday between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros.

The Astros, who hosted the game at Minute Maid Park, said in a statement that they were not able to disclose any more details, other than to confirm that the child was taken to a hospital.

“The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family,” the team said in the statement.

The foul ball, a fourth inning line drive into the stands along the third-base line, came off the bat of the Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr. The 25-year-old outfielder immediately appeared concerned and grew visibly upset.

After taking a few steps away from the batter’s box, Almora crouched by home plate, where he was consoled by teammate Jason Heyward and Cubs Manager Joe Maddon. Other players, as well as umpires, also appeared to be shaken up.

In the bottom half of the inning, Almora took the field and went over to the section of the stands near where the child was struck. He shared an emotional moment with a member of the stadium’s security staff.

Awful scene in the Cubs/Astros game. A small kid was struck with the baseball in the stands. Almora Jr's reaction says it all. Prayers up. pic.twitter.com/fLAdwlsAVi — Evan Daniel (@mrevandaniel) May 30, 2019

A really tough scene at Minute Maid Park over the last inning. Albert Almora Jr. of the Cubs hit a hard line-drive foul into the stands that hit a young child. Almora Jr. was extremely shaken up and after the next half inning, he was consoled by MMP security personnel. pic.twitter.com/2hfHX4hvNd — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) May 30, 2019

According to the Associated Press, the child, identified as a young girl, was picked up and rushed away by a man who appeared to be accompanying her.

Another fan attending the game told the Houston Chronicle that he followed the pair up the stairs after retrieving the ball that struck the child. He described the child as “alert” and “conscious.”

“I asked the first-aid guy if she was okay, and he said he didn’t know," he added.

The girl was seated just past where protective netting extends to the end of the visitors’ dugout. The incident renewed calls for all MLB teams to extend the netting.

Following the awful incident with a child getting hit by a ball in the Cubs-Astros game, Kris Bryant was unequivocal, telling ESPN that Major League Baseball needs to extend netting further down the lines to prevent hard-hit balls rocketing into the stands and injuring fans. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2019

“Obviously, I want to put a net around the whole stadium," Almora told reporters after the game.

Still distraught, he struggled to hold back his emotions as he discussed what happened.

“God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life, but just prayers right now,” Almora said, noting that he is the father of two young boys.

He said was trying to keep his composure during the at-bat.

“But when that half-inning was over I just couldn’t hold it anymore,” Almora said.

Almora said the Cubs offered to remove him from the game, but he thought he would have struggled more mentally if he had left.

After several fans were struck by hard-hit balls in 2017, including an incident in which a young girl was taken by stretcher from Yankee Stadium, MLB announced that all of its teams would extend netting at least as far as the dugouts for the 2018 season.

“The safety and security of our fans in the ballpark is obviously really, really important to us,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the time.

But MLB took some criticism for not mandating that the protective material go much further down each foul line. In March, the husband of a Los Angeles Dodgers fan killed after being struck in the head by a batted ball said he would never return to Dodger Stadium until the team installed more netting.

“Any safety measure we can take to make sure the fans are safe, I think we should do it,” Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant said after Wednesday’s game.

Read more:

Thomas Boswell: If Fresno Grizzlies don’t fire someone for Ocasio-Cortez video, the Nationals must

‘Racism and sexism are no laughing matter’: LPGA players blast Hank Haney for offensive comments

At stake in the NBA Finals: The title of ‘best player in the league’