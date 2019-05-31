

D.C. United midfielder Junior Moreno, right, chases the ball in the first half of May 22 friendly against Real Betis. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Junior Moreno adored the old black-and-white photo of his father — in uniform before a game, knees bent, hands clasped, slight smile.

He thought of ways he could honor Carlos Horacio Moreno, an Argentine-born defender, longtime coach and naturalized Venezuelan who on May 13 died of cancer at age 70.

D.C. United’s midfielder had spent several days with grieving family in Buenos Aires, and the day before returning to Washington, he went to see Juan Jaimes, a tattoo artist who over the years had done work on Moreno’s soccer-playing brothers.

In painstaking detail, Jaimes created a replica on the inside of Moreno’s right forearm.

“I was always drawn to the photo,” Moreno said Friday. “After he died, it got me thinking. It really brings the whole story home.”

Neither the photo nor the tattoo show it, but the team colors of his father’s Venezuelan team (Portuguesa) and his current club (United) are the same: black and red.

The elder Moreno was better known as a coach: He guided the Venezuelan national team at the 1989 Copa America in Brazil and worked for numerous clubs, including Portuguesa.

While at Zulia, the elder Moreno coached Junior and son Carlos, 28. Another boy, Marcelo, 24, plays for Academia Puerto Cabello. All are midfielders.

Junior, 25, arrived in Washington in January 2018 after 2½ years with Zulia. He started 17 MLS matches last season and, aside from the two games he missed because of his father’s death, he has played every minute this year for first-place United (7-4-5, 26 points), which will host the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.

After that game at Audi Field, Moreno will report to the Venezuelan national team to begin preparations for Copa America, the most prestigious competition in South American soccer.

Depending on how Venezuela, one of the weaker teams on an unforgiving continent, fares in the tournament, Moreno will not return to United until late June or early July. (After Saturday, United does not have another league match until June 26.)

[USMNT has five goalkeepers on roster. United’s Bill Hamid is not one of them.]

Like 30 years ago, when his father coached La Vinotinto (Venezuela’s nickname in concert with wine-colored jerseys), Brazil will stage Copa America.

“He knew about the preliminary [roster] list before he passed; he was very proud and very excited to have one of his sons part of it,” Moreno said during an interview in which he mixed Spanish and English. “I know he will be watching me and guiding me.”

Venezuela is in Group A with tournament favorite Brazil, Peru and Bolivia. Two teams will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals, with the third-place finisher in contention to advance.

Venezuela is the only team from Conmebol — the confederation comprising the 10 major soccer nations of South America — to never qualify for the World Cup.

“We have had several good friendlies lately and we’ve gained in confidence,” Moreno said of a 1-1 draw at Japan and a 3-1 victory over Argentina in Spain. “The hard work has shown we can get results.”

Moreno will miss Venezuela’s Copa tuneup Saturday against Ecuador in Miami but will be available to face Mexico on Wednesday in Atlanta and the United States on June 9 in Cincinnati. He has made 11 appearances for his country and scored against the United States in a 2017 friendly.

The opportunity to wear Venezuelan colors so soon after losing his well-known father has not been lost on him.

“Going to Copa America is a big accomplishment,” he said, “and my father’s memory makes it even more special.”

The outpouring of support from fans eased the pain for the family.

“His whole career in Venezuela was around the game, whether as a player, coach or on TV,” Moreno said. “All the messages made the tough times a little better.”

Since rejoining United, Moreno has played with a heavy heart but with the same tenacity and organization that his defensive midfield job requires.

“I’m okay,” he said. “It’s a weird process to go through because physically he is not there — you can’t call him or see him again. That has been difficult, but as a family, we keep going. We know he will be proud of us. We will carry the family name with pride and keep growing as people and, for me and my brothers, as soccer players.”

The tattoo, he said, will bring strength.

“It’s probably my most important one, the most meaningful” of several on both arms. “I always wanted him with me.”



(Steven Goff/The Washington Post)

United notes: United midfielder Paul Arriola returns from a two-game red-card suspension. San Jose right back Tommy Thompson and midfielder Cristian Espinoza (team-high six assists) will not play because of yellow-card accumulation. . . .

The U.S. Open Cup’s round-of-32 draw paired United with the Philadelphia Union on June 12 at Audi Field. The winner will face the Columbus Crew or second-division Pittsburgh Riverhounds the following week. . . .

Ryan Martin, D.C.'s youth academy director, was named coach of the second-division team, Loudoun United. He replaced Richie Williams, who joined Bruce Arena’s staff at New England.

San Jose Earthquakes at D.C. United

Where: Audi Field.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday.

Live streams: FloSports, ESPN+.

Records: United 7-4-5, 26 points; Earthquakes 5-6-2, 17 points.

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Leonardo Jara, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Marquinhos Pedroso; MFs Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta, Lucas Rodriguez; F Wayne Rooney.

S.J. probable starters: GK Daniel Vega; Ds Marcos Lopez, Harold Cummings, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima; MFs Valeri Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill, Anibal Godoy, Magnus Eriksson, Shea Salinas; F Chris Wondolowski.

