

Brad Calipari might be looking to play his final two seasons away from his father, Kentucky Coach John Calipari. (Via John Calipari on Twitter)

It can’t be easy for a son to play college basketball for his father, especially when that father is John Calipari and the college basketball team is Kentucky. Besides the bare-bones logistics — do you call him “Dad” or “Coach”? — there is the perception of nepotism to overcome, the thought that the only reason this guy is on the team is because his father is the one handing out scholarships.

Brad Calipari hasn’t had to face any favoritism charges during his time with the Wildcats, mainly because he hasn’t seen much of the court amid Kentucky’s ever-revolving stable of NBA prospects. Over his first two seasons, Calipari appeared in only 27 games and converted only 3 of 20 field goal attempts, and this past season he redshirted. A lack of playing time could cause any player to think about leaving, even a coach’s son, and on Thursday news broke that the younger Calipari had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

While sister Megan said she learned the news only on Twitter, John Calipari said the decision had been on the table for a while.

“Just so everyone knows, Brad and I had talked earlier about exploring his options — not a decision to leave but about keeping his options open to play more,” he wrote on Twitter. “We talked about the transfer portal and putting his name out there. He didn’t think — nor did I — that putting his name out there would go crazy. We honestly didn’t think anyone would notice. But at the end of the day, I want my son to be happy.”

There’s an oft-told tale about legendary coach Al McGuire, who coached his son, Allie, at Marquette in the early 1970s. Allie was named a starting guard as a sophomore, much to the chagrin of another sophomore guard named George Frazier, who told the elder McGuire that he was just as good as his son. Al McGuire responded that to beat out his son, Frazier wouldn’t merely need to be as good as him. He would need to be twice as good.

Such nepotism won’t exactly cut it at Kentucky, John Calipari said.

“It’s hard to get minutes at Kentucky — EVEN IF YOU’RE MY SON,” he wrote. “Brad is going to take his time with his decision and weigh all options. No matter what he does, he has my full support.”

Brad Calipari already has earned his communications degree at Kentucky and will have two years of eligibility remaining if he transfers. There hasn’t been much talk about possible transfer destinations — he obviously could still stay at Kentucky — but it’s perhaps worth noting that he chose the Wildcats over Massachusetts, where his father also coached (though the Minutemen coach who recruited him, former Calipari player Derek Kellogg, was fired in 2017). In any case, a mid-major destination seems likely if Brad Calipari does end up leaving.

And who knows, maybe the younger Calipari simply wants to get away from all the dad jokes:

Brad and I playing with next year's recruit! And yes, I'm winning! pic.twitter.com/sATGj7CEXh — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 1, 2016

