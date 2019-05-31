

As a senior, Megan Taylor helped lead Maryland to a national title, the school's fifth under Coach Cathy Reese. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

Just after Maryland women’s lacrosse won the national title, Megan Taylor’s teammates described the senior goalie’s value not only in the Terrapins’ win over Boston College but also to this team and the program — all the accolades Taylor would never mention herself.

As Caroline Steele, a senior attacker, began praising her team’s goalie, both Taylor and Coach Cathy Reese moved their hands to their eyes, predicting Steele’s words about her close friend would spark emotion. Taylor leaned over to hug fellow senior Jen Giles, the other athlete in the news conference.

“Knowing that we have literally the best goaltender in the nation in our goal,” Steele said.

Giles chimed in to adjust the phrasing: “In lacrosse. In the history of lacrosse.”

“Just knowing that she’s in there and that she’s going to make the most incredible saves day in and day out,” Steele said. “She makes every single one of us better.”

Four days after Maryland lifted the national championship trophy and Taylor was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player, the goalie received the Tewaaraton Award, given to the top player in college lacrosse. Taylor was the second goalie to ever be named a finalist for this award, and now she’s the first to win it.

With 59 goals and 23 assists this season, Giles joined her teammate as a finalist recognized at a ceremony Thursday at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington. On the men’s side, Patrick Spencer of Loyola won the Tewaaraton Award, while Maryland junior attackman Jared Bernhardt was one of the five finalists.

The three other female finalists were Boston College’s Sam Apuzzo, who won the award last year and scored 94 goals this season, the most in the country; Boston College’s Dempsey Arsenault; and Northwestern’s Selena Lasota. Taylor faced all three of those players in the Final Four and managed to contain both teams’ strong offenses.

“She was coming up with save after save,” Reese said after Maryland played Boston College in the final. “To go through our program in four years as a four-year starter and having won two national championships, that résumé is pretty good.”

A player from Maryland, a powerhouse program in women’s lacrosse, has won the Tewaaraton Award seven of the last eight years.

Taylor, a native of Glenelg, Md., finished her career with 740 saves. As a senior, she saved 55.1 percent of all shots, the second-highest clip in the country. The Big Ten named Taylor the goaltender of the year all four years of her career.

In the Final Four, Taylor tallied 14 saves against Northwestern in the semifinal and then 10 saves two days later in the final. She deflects all the credit, mentioning that the entire defense “played out of their minds” and assistant coach Lauri Kenis prepared the group well.

In the championship game, Boston College rallied late and came within two goals of Maryland with under four minutes remained. Taylor held steady in the cage and didn’t allow another score.

“She’s just one-of-a-kind,” Reese said of Taylor, who’s rarely rattled and usually laughing. “She’s the best goalie in college lacrosse and the best goalie I’ve seen.”